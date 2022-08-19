Georgia Tech Football: State of the 2023 Recruiting Class

Our offseason recruiting updates have been slower than usual this year, so let’s wrap up the week of looking at past classes by looking at the current class.

The pace of commitments was slow through the spring, but a concentration of visits in June led to a flurry of commitments, and Georgia Tech now has 15 pledges in the 2023 class. 7 of the 15 commitments play on the offensive or defensive line; there’s a clear and needed focus on the trenches.

Let’s take a look at the class as it stands and then consider who might be next.

Georgia Tech 2023 Commitments Name Position 247 Composite Rating Name Position 247 Composite Rating Javin Simpkins RB 89.19 Zachariah Keith Edge 87.35 Ethan Mackenny OT 86.97 Patrick Screws IOL 86.78 Anthony Little DL 86.64 Gensley Auguste DL 85.83 L.J. Green CB 85.56 Zion Taylor WR 85.42 Elijah Douglas DL 85.39 Elias Cloy IOL 85 Trey Cornist RB 84.67 Kamal Bonner LB 84.17 Ashton Heflin LB 84.17 Justyn Reid TE 82.81 Jacob Cruz LB N/A Class Average 85.71

Javan Simpkins, who was the very first 2023 commitment about a year and a half ago, has since decommitted and recommitted. He remains the highest rated member of the class and has promise as a dynamic playmaker. Keith is another player who has committed, decommitted, and recommitted; he has pass rushing upside. Patrick Screws is another very talent member of the class; he’s a good looking interior offensive line prospect.

The class currently has an average rating of 85.71 in the 247 Composite, which would be the lowest rated class signed by Collins and company. The class ranks 52nd in the 247 Composite and 47th on Rivals. There’s no denying how hard it is for the staff to recruit higher level prospects right now, given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the program.

Looking forward, there are no more scheduled official visits, but that is likely to change as the season gets underway. 247 has outstanding crystal ball predictions for Gabriel Fortston, an interior offensive line prospect who plans to commit in October, and Tyler Scott, a safety who is predicted to flip to GT from Arkansas State.

Look for at least 20 commitments to end up in the class; current priorities appear to be adding more in the secondary, on the offensive line, and at wide receiver. At this point, Georgia Tech appears unlikely to add a high school quarterback recruit in 2023.

What are you hoping to see GT do in the 2023 recruiting cycle?