Yellow Jacket Roundup: And We’re Back

ATLANTA, GEORGIA — There’s not much yet to discuss in the world of Georgia Tech sports, but, with this weekend featuring both the reset of the athletic calendar and student move-in, it is high time for Yellow Jacket Roundup to end its summer hiatus. Sunday, the first Tech sporting event in over two months occurred, as Georgia Tech Volleyball hosted the general public in its annual Gold and White Scrimmage. In addition, we now know the schedule not only for Football and Volleyball, but Cross Country, as well.

Cross Country

At the beginning of the month, Cross Country released their meet schedule for the fall season. The schedule features six regular season entries, with the usual three postseason meets consisting of the ACC, NCAA South Region, and NCAA National Championships on the slate, as well. Of note, Tech will get in a race in Huntsville in regular season at the North Alabama Invite before returning to the city for a follow-up via the NCAA South Region meet. Interestingly, Tech will head to local DIII school Berry College twice for both their season opener and one of two events on the season finale weekend both coming at Mount Berry. Tech will head to Pennsylvania twice as well, with the latter trip to the Keystone State being a return to the Penn State National Open, which regularly features a number of exceptional programs. The schedule is rounded out by the Alexander / Asics Invitational in Fairburn, another familiar race for Tech. It is worth noting that several of the meets are split squad affairs, so the team will not run together between the North Alabama Invite and the ACC Championships hosted by Virginia. If selected, the Jackets would head to Oklahoma State for NCAAs.

Volleyball

Georgia Tech Volleyball got underway this Sunday with an intrasquad scrimmage at O’Keefe Gymnasium. For more takeaways from the action, check out the recap of the day’s events by FTRS’ Jack Purdy by clicking here.

For those that missed the other recent updates from the court, namely the schedule release, you can check out our breakdown of the fall slate here. Highlights include a rematch of the Sweet Sixteen versus Ohio State, a non-conference game against a BYU team that was part of that school’s “No Loss November” in 2021, a month in which their football, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer, and volleyball teams didn’t lose a single game, and home-and-homes versus conference heavyweights Louisville and Pittsburgh, the latter coming at McCamish Pavilion on Homecoming Sunday.

Tech will be in action next Sunday as they visit Columbia for their last preseason tune-up versus South Carolina. The Jackets make their return trip to face the Gamecocks a year after the two teams played a lighthearted match featuring a lot of lineup permutations and five long sets providing a lot of preseason looks last August. South Carolina will be a great opponent for exhibition play seeing as the hosts were a tournament team last fall, albeit one of the last teams in the field. The 2021 Gamecocks season ended, interestingly enough, at O’Keefe Gymnasium, as a very good Western Kentucky swept them 3-0 in the opening round before ultimately falling to Tech in an electric Saturday evening match.

For more Tech Volleyball content, stay tuned to From the Rumble Seat tomorrow for an interview with head coach Michelle Collier as a part of the Scions of the Southland season preview.

This Week:

Volleyball:

8/21 — at South Carolina (Exhibition)

For Scions of the Southland:

CLICK HERE

For Football Coverage:

CLICK HERE

For Basketball Coverage:

CLICK HERE

For Baseball Coverage:

CLICK HERE