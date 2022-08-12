ACC Projections from The Binion Index

We’ve previewed Georgia Tech’s opponents and made cases for Miami and Clemson to win the ACC. Let’s finish our look at the conference as a whole by taking a quick look at what The Binion Index sees happening from top to bottom.

The Binion Index sees a dominant season from Clemson propelling them to an Atlantic title, while UNC, Pitt, and Miami could all find themselves in Charlotte in December. Looking way ahead, Clemson would be a significant favorite over any of the three.

The Atlantic is much stronger top to bottom, with an average TBI Rating of 6.3, versus 1.9 for the Coastal. Of course, that Atlantic rating is bolstered by Clemson and propped up by not having the two worst projected teams in the conference on its side. However, TBI is much lower on teams like NC State and Wake Forest than the national consensus sees things.

Readers of this site probably aren’t too surprised to see the lowly GT forecast from the numbers. We’re three weeks away from having a chance to dispel the numbers!