Georgia Tech Football: Position Previews- Wide Receiver

The search for the next great Georgia Tech Wide Receiver stretches into 2022; will this be the year that a dynamic threat emerges? Today, we will preview the outside receivers, and a focus on the guys expected to play the slot will be here later this week.
Looking Back
First, let’s take a look at the productivity and effectiveness of Georgia Tech’s outside receivers in 2021 (including newly arrived transfer EJ Jenkins, who projects to play mostly outside receiver but also some tight end).
2021 Receiving Statistics
|Name
|Games
|Receptions
|Receiving Yds
|YPC
|Receiving TDs
|Name
|Games
|Receptions
|Receiving Yds
|YPC
|Receiving TDs
|Malachi Carter
|10
|37
|489
|13.2
|2
|Kyric McGowan
|10
|37
|467
|12.6
|7
|Adonicas Sanders
|9
|29
|362
|12.5
|3
|Kalani Norris
|6
|8
|134
|16.8
|2
|Ryan King
|3
|1
|7
|7
|0
|EJ Jenkins
|12
|8
|117
|14.6
|1
2021 Receiving PFF Grades
|Name
|Snaps
|Overall Grade
|Receiving Grade
|Blocking Grade
|Name
|Snaps
|Overall Grade
|Receiving Grade
|Blocking Grade
|Adonicas Sanders
|464
|69.7
|70.4
|54.7
|Avery Boyd
|16
|67.4
|66.6
|60.1
|Kyric McGowan
|557
|66.5
|67.6
|62.8
|Malachi Carter
|679
|65.1
|65.7
|54.3
|Kalani Norris
|265
|61
|61
|56.4
|Ryan King
|49
|54.4
|53.8
|61.9
|EJ Jenkins (South Carolina)
|291
|55.9
|56
|53.2
Who’s Gone?
Unfortunately, PFF’s two favorite GT receivers from last year are gone.
Kyric McGowan - The Northwestern transfer didn’t post quite the productivity we expected, but he was certainly Georgia Tech’s most consistent and reliable receiving threat last year. Now, he’s hard at work trying to make the Washington Commanders roster.
Adonicas Sanders - The senior made the game winning play against Duke and continued to deepen his impact over the second half of the year. He’ll be playing his COVID year at Temple.
Who’s Back?
Malachi Carter - 6’3”, 195 lbs., Super Senior
Kalani Norris - 6’0”, 162 lbs., Junior
Ryan King - 6’3”, 217 lbs., Sophomore
Avery Boyd - 6’2”, 212 lbs., Sophomore
Fresh Faces
DJ Moore - 6’1”, 190 lbs., Freshman
Jullian Lewis - 6’2”, 205 lbs., Freshman
Leo Blackburn - 6’5”, 212 lbs., R-Freshman
James BlackStrain - 6’2”, 175 lbs., R-Freshman
EJ Jenkins - 6’7”, 243 lbs., Super Senior, South Carolina Transfer
Outlook:
This position, along with offensive line, may be the one most dependent on the fresh faces this season. Two of last year’s three most productive players are gone. The proven production on the outside we were hoping to find in the portal did not materialize. Unfortunately, we have enough evidence from the returners that none of them are likely to be a dynamic outside threat. Let’s peer into our crystal ball and try to anticipate what we will see from this group in 2022.
2022 Receiving Outlook
|Name
|2022 Outlook
|Statistical Projection
|Name
|2022 Outlook
|Statistical Projection
|Malachi Carter
|The veteran will continue to receive starting reps.
|35-450-3
|Kalani Norris
|The junior will try to build on the expanded role he had towards the end of last season.
|20-288-2
|Ryan King
|The sophomore will mostly be a backup and special teams player.
|7-84-0
|Avery Boyd
|Boyd will continue to battle back from two injury plagues season and try to earn a regular rotation spot.
|5-92-0
|Leo Blackburn
|We’ve gone on record with our belief that Leo Blackburn is the most likely to break out into that guy in 2022.
|50-800-7
|James BlackStrain
|The redshirt freshman will get a chance to parlay spring success into fall playing time.
|12-180-1
|EJ Jenkins
|The transfer will split reps between X receiver and Tight End as a primary backup.
|15-200-1
|DJ Moore
|The freshman impressed in the Spring and will get a chance to play.
|12-150-1
|Jullian Lewis
|Redshirt
|2-24-0
The receiving corps will look quite different this fall, and there will be a lot of pressure on some younger guys to step up into the most effective guys in this room. Of course, the QB and OL play will dictate some of the production that happens on the outside, but GT just has to have at least one player step up into a threat that hasn’t existed over the past 5 years. Is this the year we finally see it?
