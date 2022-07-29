Technical Tidbits 7/29: Summer football news

With vacations and other personal matters that I’ve had to attend to, it’s been a while since the last Tidbits. We’re well into the summer with August approaching, before you know it, September and the football season will be here. With that in mind, the focus of today’s articles will be on the various football-related Tech news.

Related Jackets Swarm Charlotte for ACC Kickoff on Thursday

The 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Kickoff took place last week on Thursday, July 21 as was the focus of this article. The annual event features players and coaches from the various ACC teams. This year, the players representing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were tight-end Dylan Leonard, running back Dontae Smith, and defensive back Zamari Walton. They joined head coach Geoff Collins in Charlotte, where the event took place.

The event is a key moment that signals the approaching football season. With just 38 days remaining before the Yellow Jackets' season opener, it’s time to start anticipating just what the season will have in store. It’s definitely going to be a significant year for the program. With that in mind, what are you most anticipating about the upcoming season and what are some of your expectations for the team?

Related First Saturday on The Flats Set for August 13

In just over two weeks, the Yellow Jackets football team will hold its annual Fan Day event. The event will be held at the John and Mary Brock Indoor Football Facility on August 13th from 12:30-2:30 PM. It seems to be a wise decision to hold this year’s event indoors, given the extreme heat we’ve been experiencing in Atlanta. The event is free to the public as the article mentions. Fans will be able to interact with players and the coaching staff and it will be a great chance for fans to see the team up close and in person.

Related Georgia Tech Announces 2022 Football Specialty Dates

Tech opens its season against Clemson on September 5. Interestingly, the game will take place on a Monday night. The game is considered one of the “specialty dates” mentioned in the article above and is part of the Mayhem at Mercedes-Benz Stadium series. The complete list of events is specified in the article.

In case you’re considering attending any of the events or other Tech games, tickets are available and on sale. This article has more information for those interested.