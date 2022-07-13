Georgia Tech Football: Position Previews - Edge

Much like the wide receiver position that we looked at last week, the edge spot for Georgia Tech has been one in need of a breakout star for quite a few years now. Jeremiah Attaochu remains the most recent GT defender to record double digit sacks, and that’s now been nine years ago. The search for a reliable disrupter continues.

Let’s take a look at the productivity and effectiveness of Georgia Tech’s edge players in 2021.

2021 Edge Production Player G Solo Ast Tot TFL Sk Int PD FR FF Player G Solo Ast Tot TFL Sk Int PD FR FF Jordan Domineck 11 18 20 38 5.5 3.5 1 1 3 Jared Ivey 11 20 12 32 6 1.5 1 1 Kyle Kennard 9 5 10 15 3.5 2 Sylvain Yondjouen 8 7 5 12 1 1 1 1 Kevin Harris 6 4 2 6 0 0 Noah Collins 4 2 3 5 1 0 Josh Robinson 4 2 2 4 1 0 Keion White 4 2 2 4 0.5 0

2021 Edge PFF Grades Name Snaps Overall Grade Rush Defense Pass Rush Name Snaps Overall Grade Rush Defense Pass Rush Jared Ivey 474 73.5 69.2 72.2 Jordan Domineck 446 67.4 70.6 67.3 Sylvain Yondjouen 139 67.2 70 59 Antonneous Clayton 18 65.6 66.7 57.4 Keion White 72 58.5 50.6 65.3 John Robinson 89 58.4 46 72.3 Kyle Kennard 260 58.1 60.3 61.9 Kevin Harris 129 57.9 55.3 60.9 Noah Collins 60 53.2 55.8 57.2

Who’s Gone?

Jordan Domineck - In 2020 and 2021, this writer expected Jordan Domineck to produce at Attaochu-like levels; Domineck was a very solid player and especially posted impressive pressure rates, but he was never able to bring down the quarterback at high rates. Now, he is off to Arkansas. This is a significant loss, as Domineck was the only edge player on the roster with any kind of consistent disruption ability.

Jared Ivey - Another ascending player, the best of the bunch according to PFF, has migrated to Ole Miss. Based on conversations with people I trust, I believe this was a lost NIL battle on the GT front; I expect Ivey to turn into a very good player in Oxford.

Antonneous Clayton - The much discussed transfer from Florida never got things going at GT. Best wishes to him in using his GT degree, building a family, and living a fruitful life post-football.

Who’s Back?

Keion White - 6’4”, 267 lbs., Super Senior

Kevin Harris - 6’4”, 235 lbs., R - Sophomore

Josh Robinson - 6’4”, 254 lbs., Sophomore

Kyle Kennard - 6’5”, 235 lbs., Sophomore

Sylvain Yondjouen - 6’4”, 245 lbs., Junior

Noah Collins - 6’4”, 229 lbs., Sophomore

Who are the fresh faces?

Grey Caroll - 6’3”, 256 lbs., R-Freshman

Christian Burkhalter - 6’4”, 230 lbs., R-Freshman, Transfer from UCLA

Outlook

The coaching staff is betting big on the leadership of Keion White and the continued development of the second and third year players at edge. The Jackets had a transfer commitment from Solomon Byrd, who could have joined White as players with proven college production, but he opted to take an offer from USC instead. That leaves a lot of weight on the likes of White, Kennard, and Yondjouen with the hope that one of Harris, Robinson, and Collins steps up to be the clear fourth guy on the edge.