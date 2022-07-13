Georgia Tech Football: Position Previews - Edge

Much like the wide receiver position that we looked at last week, the edge spot for Georgia Tech has been one in need of a breakout star for quite a few years now. Jeremiah Attaochu remains the most recent GT defender to record double digit sacks, and that’s now been nine years ago. The search for a reliable disrupter continues.
Let’s take a look at the productivity and effectiveness of Georgia Tech’s edge players in 2021.
2021 Edge Production
|Player
|G
|Solo
|Ast
|Tot
|TFL
|Sk
|Int
|PD
|FR
|FF
|Player
|G
|Solo
|Ast
|Tot
|TFL
|Sk
|Int
|PD
|FR
|FF
|Jordan Domineck
|11
|18
|20
|38
|5.5
|3.5
|1
|1
|3
|Jared Ivey
|11
|20
|12
|32
|6
|1.5
|1
|1
|Kyle Kennard
|9
|5
|10
|15
|3.5
|2
|Sylvain Yondjouen
|8
|7
|5
|12
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Kevin Harris
|6
|4
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Noah Collins
|4
|2
|3
|5
|1
|0
|Josh Robinson
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|Keion White
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0.5
|0
2021 Edge PFF Grades
|Name
|Snaps
|Overall Grade
|Rush Defense
|Pass Rush
|Name
|Snaps
|Overall Grade
|Rush Defense
|Pass Rush
|Jared Ivey
|474
|73.5
|69.2
|72.2
|Jordan Domineck
|446
|67.4
|70.6
|67.3
|Sylvain Yondjouen
|139
|67.2
|70
|59
|Antonneous Clayton
|18
|65.6
|66.7
|57.4
|Keion White
|72
|58.5
|50.6
|65.3
|John Robinson
|89
|58.4
|46
|72.3
|Kyle Kennard
|260
|58.1
|60.3
|61.9
|Kevin Harris
|129
|57.9
|55.3
|60.9
|Noah Collins
|60
|53.2
|55.8
|57.2
Who’s Gone?
Jordan Domineck - In 2020 and 2021, this writer expected Jordan Domineck to produce at Attaochu-like levels; Domineck was a very solid player and especially posted impressive pressure rates, but he was never able to bring down the quarterback at high rates. Now, he is off to Arkansas. This is a significant loss, as Domineck was the only edge player on the roster with any kind of consistent disruption ability.
Jared Ivey - Another ascending player, the best of the bunch according to PFF, has migrated to Ole Miss. Based on conversations with people I trust, I believe this was a lost NIL battle on the GT front; I expect Ivey to turn into a very good player in Oxford.
Antonneous Clayton - The much discussed transfer from Florida never got things going at GT. Best wishes to him in using his GT degree, building a family, and living a fruitful life post-football.
Who’s Back?
Keion White - 6’4”, 267 lbs., Super Senior
Kevin Harris - 6’4”, 235 lbs., R - Sophomore
Josh Robinson - 6’4”, 254 lbs., Sophomore
Kyle Kennard - 6’5”, 235 lbs., Sophomore
Sylvain Yondjouen - 6’4”, 245 lbs., Junior
Noah Collins - 6’4”, 229 lbs., Sophomore
Who are the fresh faces?
Grey Caroll - 6’3”, 256 lbs., R-Freshman
Christian Burkhalter - 6’4”, 230 lbs., R-Freshman, Transfer from UCLA
Outlook
The coaching staff is betting big on the leadership of Keion White and the continued development of the second and third year players at edge. The Jackets had a transfer commitment from Solomon Byrd, who could have joined White as players with proven college production, but he opted to take an offer from USC instead. That leaves a lot of weight on the likes of White, Kennard, and Yondjouen with the hope that one of Harris, Robinson, and Collins steps up to be the clear fourth guy on the edge.
2022 Edge Outlook
|Name
|2022 Outlook
|Statistical Projection (Tackles-TFL-Sacks-FF)
|Name
|2022 Outlook
|Statistical Projection (Tackles-TFL-Sacks-FF)
|Keion White
|The transfer from ODU looks to be fully recovered from his 2021 offseason injury, and all indications are he will be the clear leader and best player in this group.
|45-12-6-4
|Kevin Harris
|The former Alabama transfer will have to prove that he can physically handle every-down play. Otherwise, he’s likely to be a situational pash rusher.
|15-3-2-0
|Josh Robinson
|Robinson will likely compete with Yondjouen for snaps behind White, while looking at 2023 as a potential breakout year.
|12-2-1-0
|Kyle Kennard
|Kennard is the most likely to start opposite White. His pass rushing flashed at times last year, and his physical development should lead to a solid season.
|28-7-3-2
|Sylvain Yondjouen
|A healthy Yondjouen is a good player. If he can avoid the injury bug, he can be a solid piece, especially against the run.
|27-3-1-1
|Noah Collins
|If Collins can hold more weight and keep his burst, he can compete with Kennard for pass-rushing reps. He’s not ready to be an every-down player yet, though.
|12-3-1-0
|Grey Carroll
|Caroll will need to prove himself on special teams before getting much of a chance to get snaps on defense.
|7-0.5-0-0
|Christian Burkhalter
|This is a long-term development play, and Burkhalter is unlikely to contribute much this season
|4-0-0-0
