Georgia Tech Football 2022 Impact Players: Keion White

Keion White was the most promising transfer to join Georgia Tech for the 2021 season. He brought in enormous production at a position of need along the GT front. He worked hard to graduate from Old Dominion last spring and was poised to make his mark on the Flats until a freak broken leg during the summer caused him to miss the first eight games of the season. He was working his way back into form over the last third of the schedule but clearly needed a full offseason to complete his rehab and recovery. Now, in his last collegiate campaign, Keion White is poised to make an impact.

He’s a 6’4” 267 pound EDGE with a hard to find blend of athleticism and power. In his last full season of action in 2019, he piled up 62 tackles, but the most significant thing to know is that 19 were for a loss. Every single player on Georgia Tech’s defensive line combined for 27 tackles for a loss last season. If you’re looking for somewhere that an impact player is needed, this is a pretty good place to start. Especially with the losses of Jared Ivey and Jordan Domineck, having a proven disrupter already on the roster ready to contribute is a massive coup for this GT front.

If you need a refresher on the kind of impact White has already had against ACC competition during his career (he had a combined 14 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks against UVA and VT), here’s a deep dive on his 2019 performance against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Here, he matched up primarily against Ryan Swoboda, who recorded an other-worldly 97 pass blocking grade from PFF this past season. At times, Keion threw Swoboda around like a rag doll. He has tremendous power to go with dynamic acceleration. White has made his mark against high caliber competition and should be poised to do that again this fall.

What does a 2022 impact season from Keion White look like? Something like 60 tackles, 15 for a loss, 6 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 35 pressures would be transformative for a front that has been at the bottom of the P5 in disruption for years now. His past production tells us that is a completely realistic for White this fall. I’m all in on Keion White in 2022.