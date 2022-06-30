Technical Tidbits 6/30: Pro-Jackets update

It’s been a while since the last Tidbits, so there are definitely a lot of news items to cover. From golf to football, the topics abound, but considering that the NBA Draft took place a week ago from today, I thought that would be an excellent place to get things started off.

There are two new former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets basketball players in the professional world to start keeping tabs on. Despite not getting drafted in last week’s NBA Draft, both Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher found themselves on an NBA squad. Devoe signed with the Los Angeles Lakers and Usher signed with the Utah Jazz. It’s great to see both of them getting professional opportunities as the article mentions. The article has a lot of interesting tidbits regarding some Tech history and trivia in regards to the NBA draft. While not being too much of a surprise, the detail about Kenny Anderson being the highest-drafted Yellow Jacket was interesting.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets golf team has another player who can potentially bring home another U.S. Amateur championship. As the article mentions, rising senior Bartley Forrester qualified to play in this year’s annual event after winning co-medalist honors in the 36-hole qualifier. The event took place at the Standard Club in Johns Creek, Ga. Forrester will join fellow Yellow Jacket Ross Steelman at the 122nd U.S. Amateur that will be taking place from August 15-21 in Paramus, New Jersey. Good luck to both of them.

It comes as no surprise to see Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets baseball players Kevin Parada and Chandler Simpson named All-Americans. They both had strong showings this past season. Simpson’s .433 batting average is one impressive stat. Congratulations to both of them on this well-deserved recognition.

Okay, so there’s definitely some football news as I mentioned, though it’s related more to fans. As the article mentions, Mini-Packs are now on sale for the 2022 season. Prices range from $175 to $225. This season’s home schedule will include another edition of “Mayhem at Mercedes-Benz Stadium”. The big game will be the September 5 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic game against Clemson. Hard to believe the football season is just 10 weeks away!