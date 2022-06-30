Advanced Stats Week 2022: The Binion Index and GT’s Season Outlook

Last year, we debuted The Binion Index here at From the Rumble Seat. This power rating for FBS college football teams evolved from my rudimentary efforts to chart plays during Georgia Tech football games into a predictive metric that has solid predictive power.

Over the offseason, I’ve spent time looking at how TBI performed for each team from a win-loss and absolute error perspective. I expanded the range of metrics I was considering for evaluating teams, went through some variable selection algorithms, found an error in how I was incorporating schedule strength, and have deployed some changes that I am hopeful will make TBI even more useful for the upcoming season.

For the preseason edition, each team’s rating takes into account:

play by play data from the past three seasons + schedule strength

team talent

returning production

Here’s where things stand right now:

2022 Preseason: The Binion Index Rank Team Rating Rank Team Rating 1 Alabama 37.19 2 Ohio State 32.05 3 Clemson 30.61 4 Georgia 27.02 5 Notre Dame 20.80 6 Oklahoma 19.56 7 Utah 19.28 8 Cincinnati 18.41 9 LSU 17.10 10 Wisconsin 17.07 11 Texas A&M 16.53 12 Oregon 16.36 13 Penn State 15.18 14 Florida 14.72 15 Michigan 13.84 16 North Carolina 13.32 17 BYU 12.39 18 Auburn 12.10 19 Texas 11.99 20 Minnesota 11.58 21 Iowa 10.52 22 UCF 9.83 23 Appalachian State 9.73 24 Baylor 9.46 25 Oklahoma State 8.68 26 Mississippi State 8.51 27 TCU 8.37 28 Arizona State 8.27 29 Boise State 8.22 30 Washington 8.21 31 Nebraska 8.02 32 Iowa State 7.99 33 UAB 7.97 34 Pittsburgh 7.82 35 Miami 7.78 36 Tennessee 7.35 37 Ole Miss 7.31 38 Kentucky 6.85 39 Purdue 6.03 40 Tulane 5.96 41 Louisville 5.81 42 Michigan State 5.69 43 Western Michigan 5.67 44 Louisiana 5.52 45 USC 5.27 46 Arkansas 5.21 47 SMU 5.20 48 Wake Forest 5.17 49 NC State 5.02 50 Coastal Carolina 4.83 51 Fresno State 4.68 52 Indiana 4.54 53 Tulsa 4.02 54 Florida State 3.93 55 Air Force 2.73 56 Kansas State 2.72 57 Florida Atlantic 2.62 58 Western Kentucky 2.57 59 Virginia 2.57 60 West Virginia 2.53 61 UCLA 2.36 62 Oregon State 2.25 63 South Carolina 2.13 64 Houston 2.00 65 Toledo 1.81 66 San Diego State 1.46 67 Liberty 1.35 68 Virginia Tech 1.18 69 Northwestern 1.14 70 Georgia State 0.59 71 Memphis 0.42 72 Texas Tech 0.40 73 Army 0.23 74 Marshall 0.13 75 Missouri 0.05 76 Boston College -0.75 77 Troy -0.75 78 Buffalo -1.21 79 California -1.26 80 Maryland -1.58 81 San José State -2.49 82 UT San Antonio -3.03 83 Washington State -3.74 84 Georgia Southern -3.86 85 Colorado -4.06 86 Ball State -4.30 87 Stanford -4.33 88 Ohio -4.37 89 Nevada -4.43 90 Wyoming -4.49 91 Southern Mississippi -4.78 92 Kent State -5.08 93 Louisiana Tech -5.25 94 Colorado State -5.45 95 Central Michigan -5.51 96 Navy -5.70 97 Syracuse -5.93 98 Illinois -6.01 99 South Florida -6.17 100 North Texas -6.63 101 Hawai'i -7.05 102 Eastern Michigan -7.07 103 Northern Illinois -7.31 104 Georgia Tech -7.32 105 Miami (OH) -7.44 106 Arizona -8.56 107 East Carolina -8.93 108 Charlotte -9.13 109 James Madison -9.14 110 Arkansas State -9.16 111 Utah State -9.30 112 Middle Tennessee -9.66 113 Temple -9.66 114 Old Dominion -9.68 115 UTEP -9.69 116 South Alabama -10.93 117 Rice -11.67 118 Rutgers -11.98 119 Duke -12.32 120 UNLV -12.60 121 Florida International -13.03 122 Vanderbilt -14.92 123 Texas State -15.86 124 Kansas -16.55 125 Louisiana Monroe -16.61 126 New Mexico -18.96 127 Bowling Green -20.53 128 New Mexico State -22.04 129 Akron -23.34 130 Connecticut -26.02 131 UMass -35.41

Who jumps out at you the most in these ratings?

As the season kicks off, we will begin incorporating play by play data and schedule from the current season and gradually phase out the preseason predictions. For now, we can use our preseason ratings to estimate win probabilities for every game this season. We can see what TBI has to say about GT’s schedule heading into the season.

In case you want to feel even worse about these scheduling decisions, our friends over at Split Zone duo concluded a section about GT’s schedule on last week’s podcast with the admonition, “Don’t be Georgia Tech.”

GT 2022 Win Probabilities Opponent Opponent_Rating GT_Rating Projected_Margin GT_Win_Prob Cumulative Wins Opponent Opponent_Rating GT_Rating Projected_Margin GT_Win_Prob Cumulative Wins Clemson 30.6 -7.32 -35.42 0.01 0.01 WCU -26.2 -7.32 21.38 0.93 0.94 Ole Miss 7.3 -7.32 -12.12 0.2 1.14 UCF 9.8 -7.32 -19.62 0.09 1.23 Pittsburgh 7.8 -7.32 -17.62 0.11 1.34 Duke -12.3 -7.32 7.48 0.7 2.04 Virginia 2.6 -7.32 -7.42 0.3 2.34 Florida State 3.9 -7.32 -13.72 0.17 2.51 Virginia Tech 1.2 -7.32 -11.02 0.22 2.74 Miami 7.8 -7.32 -12.62 0.19 2.93 North Carolina 13.3 -7.32 -23.12 0.06 2.98 Georgia 27 -7.32 -36.82 0.01 2.99

From a preseason perspective, the schedule starts bad and ends bad. Of course, team quality won’t be exactly as we project, neither for GT nor our opponents. But this is the baseline expectation we should carry into the opening of the season. None of this meant to cause people to check out on the season or abandon their support for the program. Support the players, give to the AA, watch the games, look for glimpses of improvement, cheer when it goes well. For me, I’d rather know what I’m facing and what the likely (not guaranteed!) outcome heading to the fall is rather than falsely raise my expectations. I will watch every minute of every game, but I’d rather accept that 3 wins is the most likely outcome than be extremely frustrated when I bank on 6 and the team almost definitely falls short of that.

That’s what TBI sees. What about you?