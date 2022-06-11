Technical Tidbits 6/11: Tech baseball season ends

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets baseball team's postseason run ended with a 9-6 loss to Tennesse on Sunday night. With that, we can almost say it’s officially that time of year when the college sports world begins to slow down to a screeching halt. To wrap up this past week, we’ve got some baseball, basketball, and football news to catch up with. With that said, let’s get into today’s Tidbits.

With Tech’s baseball season wrapped up, focus can shift to the recognition earned by some of its players. As the article above mentions, Tech catcher Kevin Parada was named District 4’s Co-Player of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Associated.

Also, as this article mentions, the College Sports Information Directors of America named Tech’s Andrew Jenkins as a 2022 Academic All-American. Congratulations to both Parada and Jenkins and all the Yellow Jackets who have earned recognition for their efforts on and off the field.

Shifting to basketball news, there's some news from some former Yellow Jackets as the article above details. Former Yellow Jacket Thaddeus Young was traded to the Toronto Raptors. Honestly, you can’t really consider this news considering the trade took place back in February, but the article does bring it up. In what are definitely more recent events, Jose Alvarado will be appearing on Stadium’s NBA Final preview. Alvarado made quite a splash in the Pelican’s playoff run this year.

Some other former Yellow Jackets are looking to make their own marks on the hoops world as the 2022 NBA Draft approaches. Both Jordan Usher and Michael Devoe continue their pre-draft workouts as the date gets closer. Devoe worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers … more details are available here. Good luck to them in this year’s draft.

Here’s some football news to wrap up today’s Tidbits. The Yellow Jackets picked up a key commitment from wide receiver Zion Taylor of Norcross High School (see the Twitter post below). This news comes on the heels of a similar story involving another potential 2023 wide receiver prospect Sean Williams from the Washington D.C. area. Williams received an offer from the Yellow Jackets.