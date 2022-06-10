Georgia Tech Impact Player: Gavin Stewart

When we think of impact players kickers don’t usually come to mind. Fact of the matter is though, when the kicker is on the field they need to deliver. Georgia Tech hasn’t scored as much as we like, so when we get an opportunity (or are forced) to score 3 points then we need the kicker to deliver for us.

There is some question about who will be the starting kicker, but my money is on Gavin Stewart to be the starter.

Gavin has had a mixed career with some success but some shortcomings. Gavin killed it in Highschool by never missing a kick and going 55 of 55 on extra points. Since coming to Tech Gavin has struggled. In 2020 Gavin started but ended the season with only 2 FGs and went 22 of 24 on extra points. Not the best showing.

Last year Gavin took a backseat to transfer Brent Cimaglia, who ended the season by converting 73.3% of his FG attempts. Notably Cimaglia missed 2 FGs in the first game against NIU and 1 FG in the close game late in the season against Miami. Those are 2 games that could have swung on kicking. Cimaglia did well in other games, but this season we need to see more consistency from our kicker if we want to get over the 3 win mark.

Cimaglia has moved on, so now is the chance for Gavin to step up. Gavin certainly has the leg as we can see clearly on his kickoffs which average 51.2 yds. If Gavin can prove early that he can make kicks, then hopefully that will convince Geoff Collins to trust his kicking game. We need points on the board whether they come from FGs or Touch Downs, and I believe Gavin Stewart can deliver.

Gavin has shown he has the talent in the past, this season may come down to whether he will have a cool head when the pressure is on. A good kicker can swing the season, and based off the offensive performance last year Gavin will get plenty of chances to perform this upcoming year.