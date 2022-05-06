Weekend Series Preview: Clemson Tigers

Season so far
The 2022 season has been a struggle for the Clemson Tigers. They are 28-17 and 6-14 in the ACC. They have been trending upwards, having won two of the last three series, Over FSU and Wake Forest. The Tigers rank 8th in the ACC with a .282/.387/.482 and 76 HRs. Their pitching staff is ranked 7th in the ACC with a 4.45 ERA, .254 opponents average, 1.43 WHIP.
Projected Starters
C – Jonathan French - .213/.331/.398 5 HRs 16 RBIs
1st -Bryar Hawkins - .217/.354/.363 5 HR. s 32 RBIs
2nd - Blake Wright - .342/.400/.625 9 HRs 31 RBIs
SS – Benjamin Blackwell - .335/.441/.437 3 HRs 25 RBIs
3rd - Max Wagner – .403/.520/.916 21 HRs 61 RBIs
LF - Cooper Ingle - .358/.454/.536 7 HRs 35 RBIs
CF – Caden Grice - .242/.362/.427 9 HRs 31 RBIs
RF – Dylan Brewer - .201/.276/.338 4 HRs 22 RBIs
DH - Tyler Corbitt - .294/.344/.524 10 HRs 37 RBIs
Projected Rotation
The Tigers, much like the Jackets, list two of their three starters this weekend as TBD. The only listed match up is the Friday one. I listed the most recent weekend rotation.
Friday: Mack Anglin RHP – 4-4 3.62 ERA 55 K 38 BB 1.46 WHIP
Saturday: Geoffrey Gilbert LHP – 3-2 6.75 ERA 39 K 12 BB 1.34 WHIP
Sunday: Billy Barlow RHP – 1-2 5.17 ERA 41 K 17 BB 1.45 WHIP
Conclusion
This should be a series the Jackets can win. The pitching will have to throw like they did in the series win over Miami and the bats will have to show up.
Loading comments...