Weekend Series Preview: Clemson Tigers

Season so far

The 2022 season has been a struggle for the Clemson Tigers. They are 28-17 and 6-14 in the ACC. They have been trending upwards, having won two of the last three series, Over FSU and Wake Forest. The Tigers rank 8th in the ACC with a .282/.387/.482 and 76 HRs. Their pitching staff is ranked 7th in the ACC with a 4.45 ERA, .254 opponents average, 1.43 WHIP.

Projected Starters

C – Jonathan French - .213/.331/.398 5 HRs 16 RBIs

1st -Bryar Hawkins - .217/.354/.363 5 HR. s 32 RBIs

2nd - Blake Wright - .342/.400/.625 9 HRs 31 RBIs

SS – Benjamin Blackwell - .335/.441/.437 3 HRs 25 RBIs

3rd - Max Wagner – .403/.520/.916 21 HRs 61 RBIs

LF - Cooper Ingle - .358/.454/.536 7 HRs 35 RBIs

CF – Caden Grice - .242/.362/.427 9 HRs 31 RBIs

RF – Dylan Brewer - .201/.276/.338 4 HRs 22 RBIs

DH - Tyler Corbitt - .294/.344/.524 10 HRs 37 RBIs

Projected Rotation

The Tigers, much like the Jackets, list two of their three starters this weekend as TBD. The only listed match up is the Friday one. I listed the most recent weekend rotation.

Friday: Mack Anglin RHP – 4-4 3.62 ERA 55 K 38 BB 1.46 WHIP

Saturday: Geoffrey Gilbert LHP – 3-2 6.75 ERA 39 K 12 BB 1.34 WHIP

Sunday: Billy Barlow RHP – 1-2 5.17 ERA 41 K 17 BB 1.45 WHIP

Conclusion

This should be a series the Jackets can win. The pitching will have to throw like they did in the series win over Miami and the bats will have to show up.