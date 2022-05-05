Georgia Tech Football: Updates from the Transfer Portal

The Georgia Tech Football staff continues to scour the transfer portal with hopes of beefing up the roster for the 2022 season. With the guidance of newly hired Director of Scouting Kenyatta Watson Sr. , GT has added two more players from the portal and certainly isn’t done yet.
Name: Solomon Byrd
Transferring From: Wyoming
Position: EDGE
Measurables: 6’4”, 249 lbs.
High School Ratings: 77.8 2 Star in the 247 Composite, 5.2 2 Star on Rivals
College Production:
Solomon Byrd Career Stats
|Season
|GP
|SOLO
|AST
|TOT
|TFL-YDS
|SACKS-YDS
|INT
|PD
|FF
|FR
|BLK
|Season
|GP
|SOLO
|AST
|TOT
|TFL-YDS
|SACKS-YDS
|INT
|PD
|FF
|FR
|BLK
|2018
|3
|2
|3
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2019
|12
|22
|23
|45
|9.5-52
|6.5-44
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2020
|COVID Opt Out
|2021
|8
|21
|16
|37
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Remaining Eligibility: 2 years
Name: Eric Reed
Transferring From: Auburn
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6’0”, 200 lbs.
High School Ratings: 92.3 4 Star in the 247 Composite, 5.8 4 Star on Rivals
College Production: No production, appeared in 2 games
Remaining Eligibility: 4 years
Biggest Remainning Portal Needs: OFFENSIVE TACKLE, Interior Offensive Line, Wide Receiver, Linebacker, Defensive Tackle
Scholarships Remaining: 6
