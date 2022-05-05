Georgia Tech Football: Updates from the Transfer Portal

The Georgia Tech Football staff continues to scour the transfer portal with hopes of beefing up the roster for the 2022 season. With the guidance of newly hired Director of Scouting Kenyatta Watson Sr. , GT has added two more players from the portal and certainly isn’t done yet.

Name: Solomon Byrd

Transferring From: Wyoming

Position: EDGE

Measurables: 6’4”, 249 lbs.

High School Ratings: 77.8 2 Star in the 247 Composite, 5.2 2 Star on Rivals

College Production:

Solomon Byrd Career Stats Season GP SOLO AST TOT TFL-YDS SACKS-YDS INT PD FF FR BLK Season GP SOLO AST TOT TFL-YDS SACKS-YDS INT PD FF FR BLK 2018 3 2 3 5 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 2019 12 22 23 45 9.5-52 6.5-44 0 1 2 1 0 2020 COVID Opt Out 2021 8 21 16 37 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0

Remaining Eligibility: 2 years

Name: Eric Reed

Transferring From: Auburn

Position: Safety

Measurables: 6’0”, 200 lbs.

High School Ratings: 92.3 4 Star in the 247 Composite, 5.8 4 Star on Rivals

College Production: No production, appeared in 2 games

Remaining Eligibility: 4 years

Biggest Remainning Portal Needs: OFFENSIVE TACKLE, Interior Offensive Line, Wide Receiver, Linebacker, Defensive Tackle

Scholarships Remaining: 6