Georgia Tech Baseball: Bees-Ball Weekly Recap, Turnaround

We were all feeling pretty down coming off a 2 loss weekend against Duke. This was exacerbated by the fact that the weekend ahead had the Jackets facing off against the Miami Hurricanes who currently sit atop the ACC. It was not a time of great optimism for GT fans, and probably not for the team either. Good news is that Danny Hall wasn’t going to let his team give up just because they had a bad week. Let’s see how things turned out...

April 26th: Parada’s hot hitting can’t carry the Jackets over Troy. Troy wins 12-8

This game had quite a few achievements for Kevin Parada. Parada got 5 RBIs and hit his 20th and 21st homers of the season. Unfortunately Tech pitching let the team down again late. 6 runs were scored by Troy in the top of the 9th inning; this flipped the score from a 6-6 tie game to an insurmountable 12-6 lead for Troy. This was a heartbreaking loss coming off a tough weekend. Despite the achievements I don’t think the Jackets had much to be happy about in this one.

April 29th: John Medich wins a pitching duel against Miami. GT wins 3-1

Obviously we haven’t had much to celebrate with Tech pitching lately, so this was a surprise. John Medich threw 101 pitches over 6 innings. John gave up 3 hits and 4 walks, but was able to keep the Hurricanes to only 1 run over his stint on the mound. From there Dawson Brown and Zach Maxwell closed out the game.

Tech Hitting wasn’t on fire, but they didn’t need to be. The pitching staff showed us a gem on Friday and helped the fans regain some hope.

April 30th: Jackets Handle the Hurricanes, 7-5

The Jackets started off slow in this one, but the relievers were able to keep the Hurricanes in check in the later innings. All the GT batters seemed to contribute in this one, although Drew Compton specifically had a great day with 4 hits. This was another good game for the Jackets against a tough Hurricanes team.

May 1st: All good things must end, Jackets fall 13-2

We lost and it was ugly. Sometimes it happens... I don’t have much else to add. Call me lazy (because I am) but I don’t see the point in putting effort to recap a 13-2 loss.

Weekly Wrap-up

It was another 2-2 week, but this one ended with a more positive spin than last week. The pitching staff showed some flourishes of what can be possible when they buckle down. Hitting was as hot as ever which helped significantly.

As our comments section continues to point out, GT lives and dies by how pitching decides to perform on that day. This week we saw some good performances and some bad performances, but the good performances were stellar. Hopefully the fans can appreciate the work the team is putting in.

This week GT has the whole week off until their weekend series against Clemson. Clemson has a similar record to GT. Looking at the stats Clemson looks more middle of the road with an even spread of batting and pitching talent. Nothing terrible but nothing amazing either. The Jackets will get Clemson at home. With that in mind pitching needs to use their rested arms to show a good performance, while batting just needs to keep doing what they’re doing. Here’s hoping that we have back to back positive weeks, Go Jackets!