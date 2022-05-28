Technical Tidbits 5/28: Baseball tournament approaches, football schedule details revealed

https://ramblinwreck.com/tech-golf-begins-quest-for-ncaa-championship-052622/

On Thursday, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets capped off their ACC Tournament with a 9-4 win over Louisville. The last time I wrote about the baseball team, they were closing out the regular season on the road and just barely squeaked into the tournament. With the win over Louisville, the Yellow Jackets now wait to see just where their destination will be in the NCAA Regional. As the article here states, the selection show is upcoming and will determine the 64 teams that will vie for the 2022 NCAA college baseball championship.

The Yellow Jackets have had an up and down season, but perhaps they can finish off the season with a strong showing in the postseason. We’ll know more about their postseason plans on Monday when the selection show is broadcast.

There’s a lot of football news to catch up with. As summer approaches, more details begin to emerge about the fall football schedule as is evident in the article above. There are official kickoff times for four Tech football games. The September 5th game against Clemson will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will take place during a primetime spot at 8:00 PM on ESPN.

This is one game I’m definitely looking forward to. Though I don’t know exactly where the Tigers stand, we all can agree on where we’d like to see our beloved Yellow Jackets. And if they have made improvements in year four of the Collins’ era, then it would be about time for a significant win against a rival like the Tigers. Last season saw Tech win big against UNC, but the rest of the season was all downhill.

Aside from the schedule details that emerge, there’s some Tech recruiting news. As this article mentions, Edge Target Zachariah Keith has placed Tech on his top 12 list of schools he may attend. At 6’5” and 265 pounds, Keith is considered a talented prospect. Hopefully, he stays home in Georgia and ends up on the Flats.