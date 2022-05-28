Georgia Tech Football: Welcome to 100 Days to Kickoff 2022

We’re 100 days from kicking off Georgia Tech’s 2022 football season under the lights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It hasn’t exactly been a warm and fuzzy offseason, but it’s time to turn our eyes to the future. Counting down the 100 days leading up to kickoff is one of our favorite things we do here at FTRS, and we look forward to having you all along for the ride with us as we preview and then cover the season.

Here’s what to expect over the next 100 days from us here at FTRS:

Opinion Week

Impact Players

Breakout Players

Meet the new coaches

Advanced Stats Week

Position Previews

Opponent Previews

ACC Preview

Recruiting Classes Revisited

Why will 2022 Be Different (Or not)?

Season Predictions

Toe Meets Leather

We’re excited to jump into previewing things, and we’d love for you to join us. What questions are you pondering this offseason? What are you most looking forward to this fall?

100 Days to Kickoff