Yellow Jacket Roundup: Rain Delayed

ATLANTA, GEORGIA — In what was a truly bizarre world of trying (and sometimes failing) to find the right softball games at the right times these past three days, I can solidly say that I learned I remembered more high school Spanish than I previously thought, thanks to the stream that I could find for the Friday game being that of the Spanish feed of the Wisconsin/Tech game.

In the meantime, the only other Tech team in action this week was golf, but they had quite the week in Columbus in NCAA Regional action. There will be more on that below, as well.

Softball

Overall: 38-18 | Last Week: 1-2

RPI: 23

Wisconsin [W] - 2-1: Tech didn’t need much at the plate in their first game of the weekend as Blake Neleman made quick work of the Wisconsin lineup in the circle, yielding just one run and striking out nine Badgers. The Jackets tacked on single runs in back-to-back innings in the early innings, but that was enough for Tech to secure their first regional win in a decade.

Florida [L] - 7-1: The score might indicate that this was a long game for Tech based on the somewhat lopsided result, however, the true length of the game was due to the multiple weather delays that happened in the middle of the contest. The game started at 3:05 PM, however the rain turned it into an all-night affair, with Tech not wrapping up the game until deep into the evening. With the way softball regionals are timed, getting in games is important, but, especially with spring storms, can be a somewhat tenuous affair. In this game, Tech yielded an early two runs to their hosts, and despite taking one back, that would be all Florida would need due to a quiet day at the plate for Tech. The Gators added runs here and there throughout the rest of the game, and, despite the noise from the clouds and rain, there was not much to be said otherwise for Tech, as the loss set them up for a rematch against Wisconsin.

Wisconsin [L] - 7-6: Despite the early deficit Tech managed to find themselves in, the Jackets actually led this game by a healthy 6-2 margin as late as the middle of the sixth, but ceded two runs back to the Badgers in the bottom of the frame before they added three more in the bottom of the seventh, with Tech able to squeeze a strikeout and an infield fly out of the Badger lineup before a bases loaded walk forced in the winning run, ending Tech’s season.

More to come on the bigger picture of the softball season in the future, but check out this week’s episode of Scions of the Southland in the meantime for more.

Golf

Golfstat: 11

Things played out the rest of the week in Columbus is nearly textbook fashion. Though the Monday action had put Tech in a three way tie for fifth place, the minimum needed to the NCAA Championships, they came roaring back the next two days in a rousing return to form. In the end, Tech tied #2 Oklahoma State to share the Regional crown thanks to a stunning 271 round on Tuesday, 19 strokes improved from the previous day and good enough to erase Oklahoma State’s ten stroke lead. The final day of play saw Tech and OSU — notably not the host OSU, though — stay knotted atop the leaderboard.

It was Ross Steelman’s birdie putt to close the day that brought home the hardware for Tech, though I for one am not terribly sure how the logistics of a shared trophy work. Did they bring two? Do they trade the one back and forth? Who is to say? Steelman, for his efforts, finished in second place in the region, while Bejamin Reuter (4th) and Connor Howe (7th) also finished in the top ten. Christo Lamprecht and Bartley Forrester were the other scorers for Tech.

This Week:

Men’s Tennis:

5/23-28: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships (Champaign, IL)

Women’s Tennis:

5/23-28: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships (Champaign, IL)

Softball:

5/20-23: NCAA Regionals (Gainesville, FL)

Baseball:

5/24: vs. Pittsburgh (ACC Championship)

5/26: vs. Louisville (ACC Championship)

5/28-29: ACC Championship and Semifinal Rounds

Track and Field:

5/25-28: NCAA East Preliminaries (Bloomington, IN)

Golf:

5/27-6/1: NCAA Championships (Grayhawk Golf Club — Scottsdale, AZ)

