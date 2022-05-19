Georgia Tech Football: The Portal Ride Keeps Going

The transfer portal activity for Georgia Tech still hasn’t let up, as Wednesday brought another commitment and the confirmed decommitment of a player who had been in limbo for a few weeks,
As the remaining spots fill up, Georgia Tech still hasn’t addressed its most glaring needs to this writer’s eyes. There simply aren’t enough quality offensive linemen, defensive linemen, wide receivers, or linebackers on this roster, and time and space are running out.
What are the latest portal updates for the Yellow Jackets?
Commitment:
Name: Kenny Bennett
Transferring From: Maryland
Position: Defensive Back
Measurables: 6’2”, 200 lbs.
High School Ratings: 84.7 3 Star in the 247 Composite, 5.7 3 Star on Rivals
College Production (5 Seasons): 25 tackles, 0 TFL, 1 INT, 7 Passes Defended, 0 FF, 0 FR
Remaining Eligibility: 1 year
Decommitment
Name: Morris Joseph Jr.
Transferring From: Memphis
New Commitment: Auburn
Position: Defensive tackle
Measurables: 6’2”, 275 lbs.
High School Ratings: Unrated, Transferred. to Memphis from Iowa Western CC
College Production (3 Seasons): 117 Tackles, 18 TFL, 10.5 Sacks, 0 FF, 0 FR
Remaining Eligibility: 2 years
Biggest Remaining Portal Needs: Offensive Tackle, EDGE, Wide Receiver, Linebacker, Defensive Tackle
Scholarships Remaining: 4
