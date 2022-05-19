Georgia Tech Football: The Portal Ride Keeps Going

The transfer portal activity for Georgia Tech still hasn’t let up, as Wednesday brought another commitment and the confirmed decommitment of a player who had been in limbo for a few weeks,

As the remaining spots fill up, Georgia Tech still hasn’t addressed its most glaring needs to this writer’s eyes. There simply aren’t enough quality offensive linemen, defensive linemen, wide receivers, or linebackers on this roster, and time and space are running out.

What are the latest portal updates for the Yellow Jackets?

Commitment:

Name: Kenny Bennett

Transferring From: Maryland

Position: Defensive Back

Measurables: 6’2”, 200 lbs.

High School Ratings: 84.7 3 Star in the 247 Composite, 5.7 3 Star on Rivals

College Production (5 Seasons): 25 tackles, 0 TFL, 1 INT, 7 Passes Defended, 0 FF, 0 FR

Remaining Eligibility: 1 year

Decommitment

Name: Morris Joseph Jr.

Business Trip pic.twitter.com/Y6XNmOan6E — Morris Joseph Jr #LLMG (@bfameazy) May 19, 2022

Transferring From: Memphis

New Commitment: Auburn

Position: Defensive tackle

Measurables: 6’2”, 275 lbs.

High School Ratings: Unrated, Transferred. to Memphis from Iowa Western CC

College Production (3 Seasons): 117 Tackles, 18 TFL, 10.5 Sacks, 0 FF, 0 FR

Remaining Eligibility: 2 years

Biggest Remaining Portal Needs: Offensive Tackle, EDGE, Wide Receiver, Linebacker, Defensive Tackle

Scholarships Remaining: 4