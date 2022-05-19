Weekend Series Preview: Pitt Panthers

Season so far

The Panthers have been a surprise team this season. They were picked to finish last in the Coastal but are currently 27-23 and 13-13 in conference. Their offense is ranked 11th in the ACC, .273/.399/.472. Their pitching staff is ranked 11th as well, with a 5.72 ERA. This being the last series of the season, the first game is Thursday.

Hitters to Watch

Tatem Levins - .309/.422/.590 14 HRs 47 RBIs

Jeffery Wehler - .292/.378/.441 2 HRs 31 RBIs

Sky Duff - .291/.443/.384 2 HRs 18 RBIs

Projected Rotation

Thursday: Matt Gilbertson RHP – 8-3 3.06 ERA 11 BB 82 K 1.11 WHIP

Friday: Billy Corcoran RHP – 7-4 3.48 8 BB 63 K 1.07 WHIP

Saturday: Logan Evans RHP – 4-6 6.90 ERA 14 BB 46 K 1.53 WHIP

Conclusion

Pitt has overachieved this season and been more competitive than expected. The Jackets need to go 2-1 to guarantee a place in next weeks ACC tournament. The Jackets have struggled at Pitt, losing the series the last few times. Pitt commits one of the cardinal sins of baseball, they play on turf instead of grass.