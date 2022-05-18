Georgia Tech Football: Two More from The Portal

The prominence of the transfer portal for Georgia Tech’s roster building continues to rise. With these latest additions, GT now has 14 commitments from the portal. The staff has made clear that its priority is building the 2022 roster. Improvement must happen now. I don’t fault the strategy, although I don’t see the kind of game-changing talent coming to GT that makes me think it likely that enough improvement happens.
Who made their pledges this week to the Yellow Jackets?
Commitments:
Name: Taisun Phommachanh
Jeremiah 29:11 #ATLWASSUP? pic.twitter.com/58wGx3hfJe— Taisun Phommachanh⚡️ (@TPhommachanh_7) May 16, 2022
Transferring From: Clemson
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6’3”, 230 lbs.
High School Ratings: 91.6 4 Star in the 247 Composite, 5.9 4 Star on Rivals
College Production: 22-48 (45.8%) - 204 yards - 1 TD - 3 INT | 30 carries - 150 yards - 1 TD (3 Seasons)
Remaining Eligibility: 2 years
Name: EJ Jenkins
Thank god for allowing me to continue this journey. In addition, thank you to all the coaches that reached out during this process. With that being said I will be finishing my college football career in the A! @GeorgiaTechFB @therealkwat @CoachChipLong @CoachCollins pic.twitter.com/KstY2Uct6J— EJ Jenkins (@AllDayEJ) May 16, 2022
Transferring From: South Carolina (started career at St. Francis (PA))
Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6’7”, 243 lbs.
High School Ratings: 78.8 2 Star in the 247 Composite, 5.2 2 Star on Rivals
College Production: 8 receptions - 117 yards - 1 TD in 1 season at South Carolina
Remaining Eligibility: 1 year
Biggest Remaining Portal Needs: Offensive Tackle, EDGE, Wide Receiver, Linebacker, Defensive Tackle
Scholarships Remaining: 4
