Georgia Tech Football: Two More from The Portal

The prominence of the transfer portal for Georgia Tech’s roster building continues to rise. With these latest additions, GT now has 14 commitments from the portal. The staff has made clear that its priority is building the 2022 roster. Improvement must happen now. I don’t fault the strategy, although I don’t see the kind of game-changing talent coming to GT that makes me think it likely that enough improvement happens.

Who made their pledges this week to the Yellow Jackets?

Commitments:

Name: Taisun Phommachanh

Transferring From: Clemson

Position: Quarterback

Measurables: 6’3”, 230 lbs.

High School Ratings: 91.6 4 Star in the 247 Composite, 5.9 4 Star on Rivals

College Production: 22-48 (45.8%) - 204 yards - 1 TD - 3 INT | 30 carries - 150 yards - 1 TD (3 Seasons)

Remaining Eligibility: 2 years

Name: EJ Jenkins

Thank god for allowing me to continue this journey. In addition, thank you to all the coaches that reached out during this process. With that being said I will be finishing my college football career in the A! @GeorgiaTechFB @therealkwat @CoachChipLong @CoachCollins pic.twitter.com/KstY2Uct6J — EJ Jenkins (@AllDayEJ) May 16, 2022

Transferring From: South Carolina (started career at St. Francis (PA))

Position: Tight End

Measurables: 6’7”, 243 lbs.

High School Ratings: 78.8 2 Star in the 247 Composite, 5.2 2 Star on Rivals

College Production: 8 receptions - 117 yards - 1 TD in 1 season at South Carolina

Remaining Eligibility: 1 year

Biggest Remaining Portal Needs: Offensive Tackle, EDGE, Wide Receiver, Linebacker, Defensive Tackle

Scholarships Remaining: 4