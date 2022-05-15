Technical Tidbits 5/15: Weekend catch-up

Well, I know it’s Sunday and we’ve got a whole new week ahead of us, but as is its primary purpose, today’s Tidbits will catch up on some of the Tech related articles from the past week (or two actually). There’s a lot of news to discuss, even though this time of year is generally slow for college athletics. With that being said, let’s kick off today’s Tidbits.

After a strong start early in the season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets baseball team had some setbacks. Currently, they hold a record of 28-21 and have fallen out of the top 25 rankings. Regardless, the team is still playing hard and trying to finish off the season on a positive note. They’ll have to do it on the road.

On Wednesday, they won their last home game, a 13-12 nailbiter against Georgia Southern. Their final five games of the season will be spent away from the Flats. Then there’ll be the ACC tournament. Hopefully, all goes well and the Yellow Jackets can have a strong run into the post-season.

As we’ve come to expect, the transfer portal can take players away and it can add new players. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team is adding one to the plus column. As the above article mentions, forward Javon Franklin will be transferring to Tech from South Alabama as a graduate transfer. At 6’7”, Franklin will add size to a Tech team that is losing two of its bigger players as Jordan Usher and Khalid Moore (both also 6’7”) recently graduated. Speaking of which, this article has a photo gallery of the recent Tech grads at the ceremony. Congratulations to all of them!

Finally, we can wrap up today’s Tidibts with some recent football news. As we all know, the 2022 NFL draft took place just over two weeks ago. There was a lot of speculation and wondering about where some former Yellow Jackets would end up. Safety Tariq Carpenter was the only Yellow Jacket to be drafted (in the 7th round by the Green Bay Packers as the 228th overall pick).

Several other Yellow Jackets ended up signing with teams as undrafted free agents. Here’s a complete list:

Congratulations to all of these NFL-bound Yellow Jackets!