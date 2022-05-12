Georgia Tech Football: The Portal Giveth and Taketh Away

The transfer portal roller coaster continues, as the Georgia Tech Football staff tries to put the finishing touches on the the roster for the 2022 season. Since last week’s update, we’ve seen one portal commit turn his future to the glitz of Los Angeles, and we’ve added one more commitment.

Commitment:

Name: RJ Adams

Transferring From: Kentucky

Position: Interior OL

Measurables: 6’3”, 330 lbs.

High School Ratings: 88.2 3 Star in the 247 Composite, 5.7 3 Star on Rivals

College Production: “Practiced with the Team”

Remaining Eligibility: 4 years

Decommitment

Name: Solomon Byrd

Transferring From: Wyoming

New Commitment: Southern California

Let’s turn the city up! ✌ pic.twitter.com/ajbDv6KhiA — Solomon Byrd (@December1st99) May 10, 2022

Position: EDGE

Measurables: 6’4”, 249 lbs.

High School Ratings: 77.8 2 Star in the 247 Composite, 5.2 2 Star on Rivals

College Production:

Solomon Byrd Career Stats Season GP SOLO AST TOT TFL-YDS SACKS-YDS INT PD FF FR BLK Season GP SOLO AST TOT TFL-YDS SACKS-YDS INT PD FF FR BLK 2018 3 2 3 5 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 2019 12 22 23 45 9.5-52 6.5-44 0 1 2 1 0 2020 COVID Opt Out 2021 8 21 16 37 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0

Biggest Remaining Portal Needs: Offensive Tackle, EDGE, Wide Receiver, Linebacker, Defensive Tackle

Scholarships Remaining: 6