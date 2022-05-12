 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Georgia Tech Football: The Portal Giveth and Taketh Away

We lost one we thought we had and picked up another piece of the OL puzzle

By Robert Binion
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 09 Wyoming at Boise State Photo by Tyler Ingham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The transfer portal roller coaster continues, as the Georgia Tech Football staff tries to put the finishing touches on the the roster for the 2022 season. Since last week’s update, we’ve seen one portal commit turn his future to the glitz of Los Angeles, and we’ve added one more commitment.

Commitment:

Name: RJ Adams

Transferring From: Kentucky

Position: Interior OL

Measurables: 6’3”, 330 lbs.

High School Ratings: 88.2 3 Star in the 247 Composite, 5.7 3 Star on Rivals

College Production: “Practiced with the Team”

Remaining Eligibility: 4 years

Decommitment

Name: Solomon Byrd

Transferring From: Wyoming

New Commitment: Southern California

Position: EDGE

Measurables: 6’4”, 249 lbs.

High School Ratings: 77.8 2 Star in the 247 Composite, 5.2 2 Star on Rivals

College Production:

Solomon Byrd Career Stats

Season GP SOLO AST TOT TFL-YDS SACKS-YDS INT PD FF FR BLK
2018 3 2 3 5 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
2019 12 22 23 45 9.5-52 6.5-44 0 1 2 1 0
2020 COVID Opt Out
2021 8 21 16 37 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0

Biggest Remaining Portal Needs: Offensive Tackle, EDGE, Wide Receiver, Linebacker, Defensive Tackle

Scholarships Remaining: 6

