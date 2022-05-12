Georgia Tech Football: The Portal Giveth and Taketh Away

The transfer portal roller coaster continues, as the Georgia Tech Football staff tries to put the finishing touches on the the roster for the 2022 season. Since last week’s update, we’ve seen one portal commit turn his future to the glitz of Los Angeles, and we’ve added one more commitment.
Commitment:
Name: RJ Adams
Excited for my next chapter #4the404 #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/njhVAQp5KC— RJ Adams ✌ (@exclusivejaayy) May 7, 2022
Transferring From: Kentucky
Position: Interior OL
Measurables: 6’3”, 330 lbs.
High School Ratings: 88.2 3 Star in the 247 Composite, 5.7 3 Star on Rivals
College Production: “Practiced with the Team”
Remaining Eligibility: 4 years
Decommitment
Name: Solomon Byrd
Transferring From: Wyoming
New Commitment: Southern California
Let’s turn the city up! ✌ pic.twitter.com/ajbDv6KhiA— Solomon Byrd (@December1st99) May 10, 2022
Position: EDGE
Measurables: 6’4”, 249 lbs.
High School Ratings: 77.8 2 Star in the 247 Composite, 5.2 2 Star on Rivals
College Production:
Solomon Byrd Career Stats
|Season
|GP
|SOLO
|AST
|TOT
|TFL-YDS
|SACKS-YDS
|INT
|PD
|FF
|FR
|BLK
|2018
|3
|2
|3
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2019
|12
|22
|23
|45
|9.5-52
|6.5-44
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2020
|COVID Opt Out
|2021
|8
|21
|16
|37
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Biggest Remaining Portal Needs: Offensive Tackle, EDGE, Wide Receiver, Linebacker, Defensive Tackle
Scholarships Remaining: 6
