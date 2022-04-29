Weekend Series Preview: Miami Hurricanes

Season so far

Long time readers of this column, all four of you, will remember how I said the Cavaliers might be the best team the Jackets faced all season. This Hurricanes club swept that Virginia squad. The Canes are 31-10 and 16-5 in the ACC, their only series loss being to the Hokies. Miami is ranked 8th in the ACC in batting, .289/.396/.460 48 HRs. Their pitching staff ranks 4th in the ACC, 4.10 ERA 436 K 161 BB 1.29 WHIP.

Hitters to Watch

CJ Kayfus – .375/.484/.533 4 HRs 38 RBIs 13 SB

Jacob Burke - .340/.430/.563 7 HRs 38 RBIs

Yohandy Morales - .318/.427/.583 8 HRs 32 RBIs

Projected Rotation

Friday: Carson Palmquist LHP – 6-2 3.35 ERA 81 K 20 BB 1.31 WHIP

Saturday: Karson Ligon RHP – 5-2 3.21 ERA 54 K 20 BB 1.20 WHIP

Sunday: Alejandro Rosario RHP – 1-2 8.33 ERA 29 K 17 BB 1.88 WHIP

The Canes also have one of the top closers in college baseball. Andrew Walter, with a 0.38 ERA 0.47 WHIP with 12 saves in 23 and 2/3 innings pitched. He has 47 K and only 4 BB this season. He has given up 1 run.

Conclusion

The Canes are not as impressive, statistically, as the Cavaliers were. Miami just keeps finding ways to win games and the Jackets are in for a tough weekend.