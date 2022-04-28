Technical Tidbits 4/28: Draft day speculation for former Yellow Jacket

It’s been quite a while since the last Tidbits. Thankfully, I’m in better health and able to get back to a more regular routine after a medical routine and some long-needed R&R. With that said, I’d like to get into today’s Tidbits and purposely chose this Thursday, being the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft. There’s definitely a lot of speculation about where some former Yellow Jackets can potentially get drafted or end up after the draft as undrafted free agents.

Georgia Tech’s Juanyeh Thomas was definitely one of the more exciting players to watch on the gridiron in the past few years. After an invitation to this year’s NFL Combine, there’s a lot of interest among Tech fans regarding Thomas’s immediate future. He has a very good chance of getting drafted in the later rounds. In several mock drafts, I’ve seen him ending up with teams like the New England Patriots or the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, this particular article was of intrigue because of how it had Thomas staying in Atlanta to play with the Falcons.

The article was a 7 round mock draft by NFL analyst Chad Reuter. It had Thomas going to the Atlanta Falcons in the 5th round with the 151st pick. That would definitely be a good selection for the Falcons, and it would be really fun to see Thomas remain in the 404 playing for the Falcons. Regardless, wherever he ends up, some lucky team will wind up with one of the better safeties I’ve seen on the Flats in recent years.

With the focus on current or former Yellow Jackets, I included this article on former Yellow Jacket Demaryius Thomas who left his mark in the NFL. Sadly, Thomas passed away late last year, but his legacy and influence continue to shape lives. As the article states, on Wednesday former Thomas teammate Peyton Manning and his organization The PeyBack Foundation which he started with his wife Ashley Manning, announced the Demaryius A. Thomas Scholarship Endowment. The scholarship will be awarded to incoming Georgia Tech freshmen from Laurens County, Ga — the hometown of Thomas.

To wrap up today’s Tidbits, I thought I’d include one more reference to a former Yellow Jacket. Jose Alvarado has been causing quite a buzz with the New Orleans Pelican's run in the playoffs. This particular Twitter post features an interesting nickname for the former Yellow Jacket