Weekend Series Preview: Duke Blue Devils

Season so far

The Blue Devils have struggled this season, coming to Atlanta with a record of 16-21 and 6-12 in the ACC. They are coming off a surprise sweep of Notre Dame. Duke currently ranks last in the ACC with .252/.360/.422 and are ranked 11th in the ACC with a 5.52 ERA.

Hitters to Watch

Chad Knight - .315/.370/.427 2 HRs 18 RBIs

Graham Pauley - .302/.388/.503 6 HRs 23 RBIs

RJ Schreck - .293/.391/.517 7 HRs 19 RBIs

Projected Rotation

Friday: Jonathan Santucci LHP – 1-6 4.50 ERA 63 K 17 BB 1.37 WHIP

Saturday: Marcus Johnson RHP – 1-1 4.84 ERA 35 K 8 BB 1.03 WHIP

Sunday: TBD

Conclusion

On paper this is a series the Jackets should be able to sweep. Coming away with anything but a series win would be a missed opportunity for Tech.