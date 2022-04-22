Weekend Series Preview: Duke Blue Devils

Season so far
The Blue Devils have struggled this season, coming to Atlanta with a record of 16-21 and 6-12 in the ACC. They are coming off a surprise sweep of Notre Dame. Duke currently ranks last in the ACC with .252/.360/.422 and are ranked 11th in the ACC with a 5.52 ERA.
Hitters to Watch
Chad Knight - .315/.370/.427 2 HRs 18 RBIs
Graham Pauley - .302/.388/.503 6 HRs 23 RBIs
RJ Schreck - .293/.391/.517 7 HRs 19 RBIs
Projected Rotation
Friday: Jonathan Santucci LHP – 1-6 4.50 ERA 63 K 17 BB 1.37 WHIP
Saturday: Marcus Johnson RHP – 1-1 4.84 ERA 35 K 8 BB 1.03 WHIP
Sunday: TBD
Conclusion
On paper this is a series the Jackets should be able to sweep. Coming away with anything but a series win would be a missed opportunity for Tech.
Loading comments...