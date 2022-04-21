Georgia Tech Football: Kansas OT Corey Robinson II Transfers to Tech

After adding Dylan McDuffie earlier this week, Geoff Collins and Co. got right back to work adding Corey Robinson II from Kansas, who announced his transfer to Tech yesterday!

Robinson originally comes from Roswell High School and was a three-star recruit on both services and redshirted with Kansas last year, giving him a full four years of eligibility at Tech. He was expected to compete for some playing time this season, though likely not as a starter.

Watching his film, Robinson II is long and lean, so he will probably need to add a little bit more weight before he is ready to play. Right now, I think this is a solid depth move, and Robinson II could be a key piece for the offensive line in a couple years.

Welcome to the Flats!