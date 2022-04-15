Weekend Series Preview: North Carolina Tar Heels

Season so far
The Tar Heels started the season strong, with out of conference series wins against ECU and a sweep against Coastal Carolina. They followed this up with a sweep of Pitt and a series win against Duke. Unfortunately, the Heels have struggled since then, with series losses to Virginia Tech and Louisville, and they were swept by Miami. They are 21-12 and 7-8 in conference.
Hitters to Watch
Angel Zarate - .384/.469/.500 1 HR 21 RBIs
Johnny Castagnozzi - .318/.425/.558 8 HRs 18 RBIs
Danny Serretti - .323/.397/.511 5 HRs 20 RBIs
Alberto Osuna - .270/.359/.613 11 HRs 28 RBIs
Vance Honeycutt - .252/.361/.511 8 HRs 20 RBIs 21-23 SBs
Projected Rotation
Friday: Max Carlson RHP – 1-1 3.48 ERA 30 K 11 BB 1.16 WHIP
Saturday: Connor Bovair RHP – 2-2 4.46 ERA 37 K 22 BB 1.46 WHIP
Sunday: Brandon Schaeffer LHP – 2-1 3.55 ERA 30 K 11 BB 1.42 WHIP
Conclusion
North Carolina is a team in the Florida State model, they have strong pitching backed up by questionable hitting. The Jackets plan for the weekend should be the same, try and get up on the Heels early and force them into their bullpen.
