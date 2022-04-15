Weekend Series Preview: North Carolina Tar Heels

Season so far

The Tar Heels started the season strong, with out of conference series wins against ECU and a sweep against Coastal Carolina. They followed this up with a sweep of Pitt and a series win against Duke. Unfortunately, the Heels have struggled since then, with series losses to Virginia Tech and Louisville, and they were swept by Miami. They are 21-12 and 7-8 in conference.

Hitters to Watch

Angel Zarate - .384/.469/.500 1 HR 21 RBIs

Johnny Castagnozzi - .318/.425/.558 8 HRs 18 RBIs

Danny Serretti - .323/.397/.511 5 HRs 20 RBIs

Alberto Osuna - .270/.359/.613 11 HRs 28 RBIs

Vance Honeycutt - .252/.361/.511 8 HRs 20 RBIs 21-23 SBs

Projected Rotation

Friday: Max Carlson RHP – 1-1 3.48 ERA 30 K 11 BB 1.16 WHIP

Saturday: Connor Bovair RHP – 2-2 4.46 ERA 37 K 22 BB 1.46 WHIP

Sunday: Brandon Schaeffer LHP – 2-1 3.55 ERA 30 K 11 BB 1.42 WHIP

Conclusion

North Carolina is a team in the Florida State model, they have strong pitching backed up by questionable hitting. The Jackets plan for the weekend should be the same, try and get up on the Heels early and force them into their bullpen.