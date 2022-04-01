Burdell’s Bracket 2022: Sports Television Broadcast Theme Music - Final Four

Methodology, Schedule, and Bracket:

A bunch of sports themes were listened to. Some were snubbed, and some forgotten about. A set of automatic qualifiers were invited to maintain a broad range of representation. I will refrain from my opinions on the themes that were eliminated in the past round. It is also worth stating that the middle two matchups were both completely coincidental, but nonetheless totally fascinating.

#8 Heavy Action (Monday Night Football) vs. #4 SEC on CBS (NCAA Football on CBS)

As DressHerInWhiteAndGold noted, presciently, I might add, this matchup is the value of exclusivity. And, if you consider in the Olympic theme in the next one, that one includes the epitome of saving a theme for a specific moment, too.

#8: Provides a great setting for football - it is strong, without being imposing or over the top. It is also a key indicator that a theme has staying power when, much like Roundball Rock, the theme transcends its broadcaster, league, or calendar period to earn a name of its own.

#4: CBS may not air the most sports, but they are certainly represented well on this list. As much as the general anti-SEC fan in me hates to admit it, this is the setting for the biggest game of the week, and unlike a lot of great football themes, it manages to stay upbeat and exciting, rather than feel very imposing and plodding. There’s likely a lot of that bias on the list - sports are fun! - but uptempo, lively themes really resonate with me.

Poll #8 Heavy Action (Monday Night Football) vs. #4 SEC on CBS (NCAA Football on CBS) Heavy Action

SEC on CBS vote view results 42% Heavy Action (6 votes)

57% SEC on CBS (8 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

#7 MLB on FOX vs. #6 Olympic Fanfare / Bugler’s Dream

A note - MLB on Fox vs. NFL on Fox was an even tie, so I voted. And I picked the MLB. Democracy at work?

#7: Remember when they phased this out for a while in favor of a version of the NFL theme? Me too. There’s a reason it’s back, though, after a few years of hiatus. As notable as the NFL theme is, MLB is its own entity, and, well, this one is both catchy and interesting. Perhaps this a benefactor of my bias towards uptempo and higher energy numbers, but, if I’m wrong, then tell us via your votes.

#6: John Williams wrote a fanfare for a sporting event, and it absolutely fits the tone of the Olympics. Plenty of stuffy formality and flourishes, but that isn’t to say it is bad. It just fits what it is supposed to represent.

Poll #7 MLB on FOX vs. #6 Olympic Fanfare / Bugler’s Dream MLB on FOX

Olympic Fanfare vote view results 7% MLB on FOX (1 vote)

92% Olympic Fanfare (12 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

The Big One is on Monday. Let me know your thoughts below.