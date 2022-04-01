Weekend Series Preview: Virginia Cavaliers

Season so far

The Yellow Jackets travel to Charlottesville to face their toughest opponent this season. The Cavaliers are currently ranked in the top 5 and sport a 23-2 record and a 7-2 record in the ACC. They are unbeaten at home, going 16-0 and outscoring opponents 219-6 in Charlottesville.

Projected Lineup

The Cavaliers lead the ACC in multiple offensive categories and are in the top 5 nationally in many of them as well. As a team they are .331/.440/.563, that places them 4th in average, 6th in on-base, and 4th in slugging percentage nationally. They are 2nd in the nation in runs scored with 276 runs or 11 runs per game. They are tied with the Jackets for 6th nationally in home runs with 46. Jake Gelof is the star of the UVA offense, ranking 8th in average, 14th in on-base, 1st in slugging and home runs, and 2nd in RBIs nationally.

Griff O’Ferrall SS - .351/.466/.404 1 HR 17 RBIs 11-12 SB

Kyle Teel C - .298/.446/.564 5 HRs 26 RBIs

Devin Ortiz DH - .337/.460/.512 3 HRs 25 RBIs

Jake Gelof 3rd - .442/.536/1.058 13 HRs 47 RBIs

Alex Tappen LF - .347/.411/.674 8 HRs 38 RBIs

Chris Newell CF - .276/.446/.566 7 HRs 26 RBIs 10-11 SB

Casey Saucke RF - .419/.485/.733 5 HRs 25 RBIs

Ethan Anderson 1st - .295/.377/.492 3 HRs 16 RBIs

Max Cotier 2nd - .266/.368/.313 10 RBIs

Projected Rotation

The Cavaliers have shown to be one of the top teams in the nation with the bat, but their pitching might be more impressive. They are 2nd in the country with a staff ERA of 2.33, a WHIP of 1.07 ranking 5th nationally. There are holding their opponents to .187 batting average.

Friday: Nate Savino LHP – 4-0 2.06 ERA 40 K 8 BB .203 AVG 0.97 WHIP

Saturday: Brian Gursky LHP – 5-0 2.00 ERA 33 K 10 BB .206 AVG 1.11 WHIP

Sunday: Jake Berry LHP – 3-0 2.42 ERA 38 K 8 BB .163 AVG 0.98 WHIP

The Virginia bullpen has multiple arms with double digit innings pitched and sub 3 ERAs, led by Matthew Buchanan with a 0.00 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched.

Conclusion

The Jackets are in for a tough test on the road this weekend. The Cavaliers are the best team Tech has faced this season and might be the best team they face all season. Hopefully, Tech can steal a game in the series to keep from being swept on back-to-back weekends.