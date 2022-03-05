Technical Tidbits 3/5: Women’s basketball team comes up short in ACC tourney

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets baseball team is in the midst of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. They hosted the bulldogs yesterday and won the first game of a three-game series 11-7. Today’s game will take place in Athens. The final game will take place at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Georgia. More information is available here. #THWG

For today’s Tidbits, we’ve got some basketball and football news to cover. So, let’s get right into it with today’s first featured article.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team fell short to Clemson a few days ago. The Yellow Jackets led by as much as 13 points in the second half but managed to let that lead “slip away”, as the article above mentions. Today they close out their regular season as they host Boston College at McCamish Pavilion. The tipoff will be at 12:00 PM today. The Yellow Jackets are 11-19 overall and 4-15 in ACC play.

It’s been a rough season for the defending ACC champions. In many ways, it didn’t turn out quite the way it was expected. A win over Boston College would bring the team’s home record to 9-9. Other than that, there’s not really much else to look forward to with a postseason appearance being out of the question. Regardless, I will remain positive and hope the team makes a miracle run in the conference tournament.

In some football news, the Yellow Jackets are well into their spring practice. As the featured article above mentions, the 2022 season is less than 200 days away. And Tech will be hosting Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to open up the regular season.

As this article mentions, head coach Geoff Collins will be much more involved in coaching the team’s defense. It will be a much-anticipated game given the changes the team has undergone. Still, 200 days is a bit early to start a count-down to the season.