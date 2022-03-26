Technical Tidbits 3/26: Current, former Yellow Jackets in the news

Last night’s Georgia Tech baseball game was a close one. The Yellow Jackets were on the road to take on North Carolina State. They ended up coming up short, the final score was 8-6. The team is currently ranked 12th in the nation as March winds down. There’s more information here on last night’s game.

The Yellow Jackets women’s tennis team will be on the road this weekend to beautiful Charleston, South Carolina. The team will take on the College of Charleston and Charleston Southern. The first match (Collge of Charleston) will be at 10:00 AM and the second of the double-header will be at 3:00 PM. Good luck to the tennis team. More details about the double-header are available here.

So, it’s been a while since we’ve caught up with what’s happening with some former (and current Tech athletes). The article above brings us up to speed on the likes of Moses Wright and Jose Alvarado, both of whom have seen some action recently in the NBA. Wright ended up with his first NBA points when he got called up by the Dallas Mavericks. Alvarado had an exciting showing as he returned to Atlanta where the Hawks hosted the New Orleans Pelicans. The play below is just unreal — I’ve never seen someone sneak up that way on an inbounds pass that way before. You’d figure someone would have warned Trae Young, right? Way to go Alvarado! See the clip below:

Jose is a pest. He did this same move a couple of games ago and got a steal off it as well.



Insane he went un-drafted pic.twitter.com/SrhBJWH8OY — Pro Pels Talk (@ProPelsTalk) March 20, 2022

Also, in news regarding current Yellow Jacket athletes: Congratulations to Yellow Jackets women’s basketball player Lorela Cubaj who was named as one of the finalists for the 2022 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team. Also, congrats to Tech swimmer, Caio Pumputis. Pumputis earned his ninth All-American honor, as this article mentions.

To wrap up today’s Tidbits, in some football news, the Yellow Jackets are adding a new staff member, as the article above mentions. Kenyatta Watson will join the team in an “off-field” role. Interestingly, as mentioned in the article, Watson’s son (Kenyatta Watson II) is a redshirt sophomore defensive back who recently transferred to Tech. Speaking of transfers, this article does a good job of breaking down some of Tech’s recent additions through the transfer portal. Welcome to the Flats!