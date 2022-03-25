Weekend Series Preview: NC State Wolfpack

Season so far

The Wolfpack have had a disappointing season after a trip to Omaha in 2021. They are currently 12-8 on the season and 1-4 in the ACC, losing series to Notre Dame and Florida State. They are a middle of the road team in the ACC, statistically. Most of their pitching numbers are better than the Jackets; ERA 4.54 for State and 5.68 for Tech, good for 8th and 12th in the conference, Opponents batting average is .243 for State and .261 for the Jackets, also 8th and 12th, walks issued 76 for the Pack vs 102 for Tech, 6th vs 14th. The Jackets match up about even from an offensive standpoint, being a spot or two ahead of the Wolfpack in the ACC in most categories. The Jackets do draw significantly more walks than the Wolfpack, 117 for the Jackets and 81 for NC State, 3rd and 13th in the ACC.

Hitters to Watch

J.T Jarrett - .373/.456/.492 1 HR 9 RBIs

Tommy White - .359/.410/.772 11 HRs 36 RBIs

Josh Hood - .349/.429/.651 5 HRs 20 RBIs

Projected Rotation

Friday: Sam Highfill RHP: 1-1 4.79 ERA 23 K 6 BB 1.14 WHIP

Saturday: Matt Willadsen RHP: 1-1 3.95 ERA 31 K 14 BB 1.40 WHIP

Sunday: TBD

Logan Whitaker RHP: 1-1 1.10 ERA 17 K 7 BB .93 WHIP

David Harrison LHP: 2-2 8.53 ERA 15 K 8 BB 1.74 WHIP

Conclusion

The Jackets go to Raleigh in need of a bounce back win after dropping the previous series to Wake Forest. The Wolfpack are also in need of a series win, having dropped both of their previous ACC series. These are two pretty evenly match teams looking for bounce back wins.