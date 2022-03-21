 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Scions E110: Busy Bees

Almost the entire spring slate of sports programs were active this past weekend, and we have all of your coverage right here.

By Akshay Easwaran and Jake Grant
Georgia Tech Athletics

From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes.

Join Jake and Akshay as they talk Georgia Tech sports news, break down games, and banter away during your commute to work or your workout.

On this week’s episode:

  • News/Updates: Club Sports, Tennis, Track, MBB, Volleyball
  • Recap: Women’s Swim/Dive @ NCAA Championships
  • Recap: Softball @ Athens, @ Louisville
  • Recap: Baseball vs Wake
  • Recap: WBB @ NCAA Tournament

Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!

We hope you enjoy! Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), or in the comments below!

Loading comments...