Technical Tidbits 3/19: Spring Game highlights

Well, it’s been a couple of weeks since the last Tidbits, and there’s been a lot of Tech (and non-Tech) related sports news to digest. So, we’ll focus today on some of the recent events, including the Spring Game which took place a couple of days ago. Also, we can mention some of the older Tech stories. More recently, though, and unfortunate as it is, the Yellow Jackets women’s basketball team came up short in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. The 9 th seeded Yellow Jackets lost 77-58 to the 8 th seeded Kansas Jayhawks. Details are available in this article.

As always, it’s been an interesting time in Atlanta sports. There’s been a lot of craziness with the Braves and Falcons free agency moves and non-moves. With the spring game, we at least got a chance to see what we have to look forward to (or not) with Tech football. With that said, let’s get into today’s Tidbits.

Related Jackets Shine Under the Lights During Spring Game

There’s one reason you can always love Tech’s Spring Game, and it’s not that there’s a guarantee that the Yellow Jackets won’t lose a game. Rather, it’s a chance to see what they may offer up in the season to come. That chance came a couple of days ago and the above article has links to a lot of Twitter posts and other multimedia from the game. You can also check out this article for more photos. Many believe that this is a do-or-die season for the Geoff Collins era at Tech. Thursday’s Spring Game was a first glimpse of what we may expect in year four.

Related Valiant Rally Falls Just Short in ACC Tourney Loss to Louisville

It didn’t come as a surprise that the Georgia Tech men’s basketball team didn’t fare very well in the ACC tournament. There was no miracle finish to their tournament-opening game against Louisville, despite a valiant comeback effort. The above article pretty much wraps up the details.

In passing, this was a frustrating year for the Yellow Jackets, and to call it disappointing would be an understatement. Honestly, after Tech’s last football season, the basketball season was very welcomed by myself as I imagine it had been by many other Tech fans. But it is what it is, and, as they say, there’s always next year. Let’s hope the team can get back on track.