Scions E109: Making Progress

Softball faces a national power, baseball opens ACC play, WBB heads to Palo Alto, and the NCAA swim and dive championships approach.

By Akshay Easwaran and Jake Grant
Eddie Kelly / ProLook Photos

From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes.

Join Jake and Akshay as they talk Georgia Tech sports news, break down games, and banter away during your commute to work or your workout.

On this week’s episode:

  • News/Updates: Club Sports, Swim/Dive, Tennis, Track, MBB
  • Recap: Softball vs FSU
  • Recap: Baseball vs VT
  • Preview: WBB @ NCAA Tournament

