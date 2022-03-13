Georgia Tech WBB: Jackets Earn #9 seed, will play #8 Kansas in 2022 NCAAT Round of 64

On a chilly Selection Sunday in Atlanta, the Georgia Tech’s women’s basketball team found out where it’ll start its second-consecutive NCAA tournament journey after it reached the Big Dance for the first time since 2014 last season. Tech finds itself seeded 9th in the Spokane region, matched up against #8 Kansas and a pod with #1 Stanford and #16 Montana State. Kansas/Georgia Tech is scheduled for tipoff on March 18th. TV times have not been announced yet.

Tech was last a #9 seed in the 2009 NCAA tournament — they dispatched #8 Iowa 76-62 in the Round of 64, then fell to #1 Oklahoma 50-69 in the Round of 32.

About Kansas:

The Kansas Jayhawks finished #38 in the NCAA NET rankings with a 20-9 record (11-7 in Big 12 play), receiving three votes in last Sunday’s final pre-tournament AP Poll. They fell 68-80 to Oklahoma in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 conference tournament on Friday. This will be the Jayhawks’ first NCAAT appearance since 2013.

About the 2022 NCAA tournament:

This is the first year that the women’s NCAA tournament will have a field of 68 teams with a First Four round and use of the March Madness branding. Other Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the field include:

#1 NC State (Bridgeport region)

#1 Louisville (Wichita region)

#5 Virginia Tech (Spokane region)

#5 North Carolina (Greensboro region)

#5 Notre Dame (Bridgeport region)

#8 Miami (Greensboro region)

#11 Florida State (First Four, Spokane region)

The 2022 Final Four will be hosted by the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

This story is being updated...