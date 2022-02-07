Georgia Tech Football: Meet The Newcomers - Wide Receiver

DJ Moore II was an early commit, joining the class back in May following his recruitment by Coach Kerry Dixon. A January enrollee out of Archer in Lawrenceville, GA, Moore brings an already solid frame and good body control, making him tough to defend on deep throws and bring down one on one. His senior film features a number of plays of him coming down with balls in traffic or shrugging off defenders for a few more yards. It’s not often you see a 6’ 1” receiver seek out contact, but Moore certainly fits the bill.

To pair with his physicality, Moore has good vision, footwork, and speed, and uses all of them to repeated success in the return game. He sees the lane and bursts upfield, not allowing first contact to slow him. Much like with Juanyeh Thomas, returns could well be Tech fans’ first glimpse of Moore.

For Moore to see the field early it will be key to have a strong spring and forge a bond with Tech’s QBs. The departures of Adonicas Sanders and Kyric McGowan opens the door a player like Moore, but with so much depth at the position competition will be fierce. He projects as a dependable possession receiver and with improved route running will be a handful for defenses, and fits well size-wise into the profile of the WR group. As it stands, things breakdown as follows:

Wide Receivers by Height* Under 6’ 0": 3 6’ 0" - 6’ 2”: 4 Over 6’ 2”: 4 * - scholarship only

Of note: While Moore is the only true newcomer, 6’ 5” redshirt freshman Leo Blackburn, who missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL, will be returning this season.