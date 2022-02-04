Technical Tidbits 2/4: Tech football sees 15 commits on National Signing Day

One of the big news stories or events regarding college football this week was National Signing Day which took place on Wednesday. So, naturally, the focus of today’s Tidbits will be on some of those articles that discuss the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team.

In some other Tech athletics news, the tennis team will be hosting Auburn today with the match set to start at 5:00 PM. More information is available here. Meanwhile, the men’s basketball team, coming off a defeat against Virginia Tech on Wednesday, will be hosting Clemson tomorrow. Tip-off is set for 2:00 PM. The defending ACC champs are 2-8 in conference play this season. With an overall record of 9-12, it’s beginning to seem doubtful the Yellow Jackets can qualify for the NCAA tournament this year, but who knows, with ten games remaining in the season, the team could make a late run. Hopefully, they can get that started tomorrow when they host the Tigers.

Signing day was just two days ago. The Yellow Jackets football team’s 2022 class includes 15 commits and is ranked 51st by Rivals.com and 53rd by 247Sports.com in their respective rankings.

Also, as mentioned in this article, the team picked up another wide receiver as Jullian “Juju” Lewis signed a letter of intent on Wednesday. With a new offensive coordinator, I’m curious to see how the receivers and running backs will be utilized next season.

Related Jackets Voted to Win ACC Coastal Division

The Yellow Jackets baseball team was selected as the favorite to win the ACC Coastal Division. As the article mentions, the head coaches from the ACC voted and the announcement was made yesterday. The Yellow Jackets are ranked 11th in the preseason polls. The team will start its season in just two weeks. It’s hard to believe it, but baseball is close to being back.