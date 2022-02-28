Georgia Tech Football: Meet the Newcomers - Kickers

Georgia Tech has had its share of historic kickers. The most recent one that comes to mind is Harrison Butker who is currently making a bigger name for himself with the Kansas City Chiefs. This year, The Jackets have a new addition at the kicker position hailing from Kennedale, Texas who will be aiming to make a big impact in the future.

Aidan Birr: Kennedale Highschool

Aidan is a 3-star recruit coming out of Texas as the 11th ranked kicker in the nation according to 24/7 sports. Aidan was an All-State player for his Junior and Senior year at Kennedale High School.

In his senior year Aidan went 7 of 10 on FGs, with two misses from 57 yards and one from 42 yards. Aidan was 96% on PATs and an 83% touchback rate on kickoffs.

Aidan has a big foot and is rarely effected by heavy rush pressure. He has made a habit of hitting the uprights when kicking off... which I personally think is a bit of a show off move, but you got to respect the toe strength.

Aidan may not be asked to start immediately, but if push comes to shove he certainly has the talent to do so. I am looking forward to his time at the flats and seeing many football go through the uprights off his toe. Hope you enjoy your time at The Flats Aidan!