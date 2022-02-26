Technical Tidbits 2/26: Tech football team begins spring practice

So, it feels like it has been a while since the last Tidbits, and there is certainly a lot of material to catch up with. We’ve certainly had a lot going on with the baseball and softball seasons getting started, basketball approaching the postseason, and the football team beginning its spring practice. With all that said, let’s get into today’s Tidbits with articles that cover the aforementioned topics.

The exciting part of spring as of late has been the Yellow Jackets baseball team. Last week they had an exciting win to open the season against the Wright State Raiders. Today, the Yellow Jackets will be continuing their series with the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs. Yesterday, Tech had a huge 14-0 victory to open the series with. Today, the #7 ranked Yellow Jackets will have an afternoon game that begins at 1:00 PM at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The article above has more details. Also, this article has details about the Yellow Jackets softball team’s recent sweep of Penn State. The Yellow Jackets are 12-2 and 9-0 in the ACC. Today, they will look to keep the home streak alive as they host the East Tennesee State Buccaneers.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team is going to be on the road for two of its last three games of the regular season. Today they will be facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend. Then they’ll be facing Clemson on Wednesday of next week before closing out the regular season at home hosting Boston College on Saturday.

With a record of 11-17 overall and 4-13 in the ACC, it’s been a disappointing follow-up to last season where the team won the ACC Championship and made a trip to the Big Dance. For the Yellow Jackets to make it to the NCAA tournament this season, they’ll likely have to win the conference again. Tip-off for today’s game is set for 5:00 PM. The game will be televised by the ACC Network. See the article for more details.

For the final article of today’s Tidbits, we can enjoy some updates and news regarding the football team. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team began its spring practice this Thursday. It was the first of 15 practices as the article mentions. The team has undergone significant changes with a shakeup of the coaching staff and several incoming and outgoing transfers. It will be interesting to see the look and feel of the team given these changes. With practice now officially started, we can get a glimpse of what the 2022 season will be like.