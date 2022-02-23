Georgia Tech Football: Meet the Newcomers - Cornerback

Following the departures of Trey Swilling and Tobias Oliver to the NFL Draft and more recently Wesley Walker to the transfer portal, cornerback is sure to feature new faces in 2022. Returning players include the likes of Zamari Walton, Myles Sims, Jalen Huff, Miles Brooks, Jaylon King, and Kenan Johnson, but with the eventual loss of three contributors the coaching staff made it a point to maintain depth in the cornerback group.

Rodney Shelley

Late in the recruiting cycle, Tech was able to flip 3-star Rodney Shelley from Eastern Michigan and in doing so land its second 2022 recruit from 7-A runner-up Langston Hughes. Shelley had a fantastic senior season that saw him earn an offer from Georgia Tech, and as his senior film shows Shelley’s ball skills, albeit mostly as a receiver. It is yet to be seen how he plays in coverage or run support, but clearly the staff saw something in Shelley that they could work with.

Jullian Lewis

Not satisfied with only one signing at CB, the team then refocused its efforts to sign former commit Jullian “Juju” Lewis. Lewis, who was high school teammates with 2022 safety Jaylin Marshall, signed as a receiver in January but has since been listed as a cornerback on the Georgia Tech roster. Of note, Lewis’ reciting and Georgia Tech Athletics pages list no defensive stats or highlights and at 6’2” and 195, it’s still to be determined in Lewis will ultimately end up at cornerback or safety. I reviewed Lewis as a receiver, and saw a sure-handed, big receiver who was unafraid to mix it up at all 3 levels of the defense and shows a tenacity in blocking.

Both players fit more of the ATH role than the traditional CB, but bring immense upside and a tendency to catch everything around them. Following a season in which the defense registered just 3 interceptions, it’s clear the staff has put a premium on adding ball-hawking talent to the defense. While they may require a bit more seasoning, both Shelley and Lewis have measureables and will add a new element to the GT cornerback group.