Georgia Tech Recruiting: Happy Signing Day (Updated)

It snuck up on us, but today is National Signing Day! Before we get to the announcements, let’s take a look at where Tech was standing following the Early Signing Period.

Georgia Tech 2022 Recruiting Class Name Position Height Weight High School (Location) Rivals 247 Sports Composite Commitment Date Signed? Name Position Height Weight High School (Location) Rivals 247 Sports Composite Commitment Date Signed? Brandon Best OG 6-4 293 Milton (Alpharetta, GA) 3-star | 5.6 3-star | 0.8587 6/21/2021 Yes Aidan Birr K 6-1 190 Kennedale (Kennedale, TX) 3-star | 5.5 3-star | 0.8064 7/30/2021 Yes Greg Delaine CB 6-1 170 Fort Myers (Fort Myers, FL) 3-star | 5.5 3-star | 0.8416 10/22/2021 No Kyle Efford LB 6-2.5 225 Dacula (Dacula, GA) 3-star | 5.6 3-star | 0.8527 7/4/2021 Yes Jamie Felix RB 5-8.5 189 Camden County (Kingsland, GA) 3-star | 5.6 3-star | 0.8824 12/12/2021 Yes Tyler Gibson OT 6-5 290 Johns Creek (Alpharetta, GA) 4-star | 5.8 3-star | 0.8783 6/23/2021 Yes Julian Lewis WR 6-2 205 Western (Fort Lauderdale, FL) 3-star | 5.6 3-star | 0.8633 1/23/2022 Yes Horace Lockett DT 6-5 315 Westlake (Atlanta, GA) 4-star | 5.8 3-star | 0.8707 7/24/2021 Yes Jaylin Marshall S 6-3 190 Western (Fort Lauderdale, FL) 3-star | 5.7 4-star | 0.8919 8/13/2021 Yes Antonio Martin RB 5-11 205 Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA) 3-star | 5.7 4-star | 0.8983 2/1/2021 Yes KJ Miles DT 6-3 286 St. Peters Prep (Jersey City, NJ) 4-star | 5.8 3-star | 0.8858 7/4/2021 Yes Bobby Mooney OT 6-7 330 Woodrow Wilson (Long Beach, CA) 3-star | 5.5 3-star | 0.8399 11/16/2021 No DJ Moore WR 6-1 190 Archer (Lawrenceville, GA) 3-star | 5.5 3-star | 0.8568 5/27/2021 Yes Clayton Powell-Lee S 6-2 170 Westlake (Atlanta, GA) 3-star | 5.5 3-star | 0.8527 7/20/2021 Yes Zach Pyron QB 6-2 215 Pinson Valley (Pinson, AL) 4-star | 5.8 3-star | 0.8875 10/6/2021 Yes Rodney Shelley ATH 5-11 170 Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA) 2-star | 5.4 3-star | 0.8376 12/15/2021 Yes

At that point, we were just waiting on the three remaining players to sign: WR Janiran Bonner, CB Greg Delaine, and OL Bobby Mooney.

Unfortunately, time was not our friend in this situation. While it is not official yet, Bonner is expected to flip and sign with Nebraska. I also don’t know that we will see Delaine sign with Tech either, leaving just Bobby Mooney from the original three.

In the time since the early period, though, Tech did pick up a new commitment in the form of Julian Lewis, a wide receiver from Ft. Lauderdale.

Incidentally, this is the second time Lewis has committed to Tech.

Class Rankings Update: 2/2 @ 1:00 p.m.

With the expected signing day business playing out, here’s where Georgia Tech stands nationally in team rankings:

Update: 2/2 @ 12:45 p.m.

Janiran Bonner has officially flipped to Nebraska.

#Huskers flip four-star WR Janiran Bonner from Georgia Tech to finish with 18 commits in their 2022 class: https://t.co/947Plapuce — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) February 2, 2022

Signing Announcements

WR Julian Lewis

The Full Class

In addition to these players, Tech is also adding a total of seven transfers: TE Luke Benson (Syracuse), DB Khari Gee (Notre Dame), QB Zach Gibson (Akron), RB Hassan Hall (Louisville), DB Ahmari Harvey (Auburn), OL Pierce Quick (Alabama), and OL Paul Tchio (Clemson).

According to the official release, all seven transfers enrolled in January, joining LB Kyle Efford, DB Jaylin Marshall, RB Antonio Martin, WR DJ Moore, and QB Zach Pyron.

How are you feeling about the 2022 recruiting class?