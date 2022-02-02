Georgia Tech Recruiting: Happy Signing Day (Updated)

It snuck up on us, but today is National Signing Day! Before we get to the announcements, let’s take a look at where Tech was standing following the Early Signing Period.
Georgia Tech 2022 Recruiting Class
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|High School (Location)
|Rivals
|247 Sports Composite
|Commitment Date
|Signed?
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|High School (Location)
|Rivals
|247 Sports Composite
|Commitment Date
|Signed?
|Brandon Best
|OG
|6-4
|293
|Milton (Alpharetta, GA)
|3-star | 5.6
|3-star | 0.8587
|6/21/2021
|Yes
|Aidan Birr
|K
|6-1
|190
|Kennedale (Kennedale, TX)
|3-star | 5.5
|3-star | 0.8064
|7/30/2021
|Yes
|Greg Delaine
|CB
|6-1
|170
|Fort Myers (Fort Myers, FL)
|3-star | 5.5
|3-star | 0.8416
|10/22/2021
|No
|Kyle Efford
|LB
|6-2.5
|225
|Dacula (Dacula, GA)
|3-star | 5.6
|3-star | 0.8527
|7/4/2021
|Yes
|Jamie Felix
|RB
|5-8.5
|189
|Camden County (Kingsland, GA)
|3-star | 5.6
|3-star | 0.8824
|12/12/2021
|Yes
|Tyler Gibson
|OT
|6-5
|290
|Johns Creek (Alpharetta, GA)
|4-star | 5.8
|3-star | 0.8783
|6/23/2021
|Yes
|Julian Lewis
|WR
|6-2
|205
|Western (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
|3-star | 5.6
|3-star | 0.8633
|1/23/2022
|Yes
|Horace Lockett
|DT
|6-5
|315
|Westlake (Atlanta, GA)
|4-star | 5.8
|3-star | 0.8707
|7/24/2021
|Yes
|Jaylin Marshall
|S
|6-3
|190
|Western (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
|3-star | 5.7
|4-star | 0.8919
|8/13/2021
|Yes
|Antonio Martin
|RB
|5-11
|205
|Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA)
|3-star | 5.7
|4-star | 0.8983
|2/1/2021
|Yes
|KJ Miles
|DT
|6-3
|286
|St. Peters Prep (Jersey City, NJ)
|4-star | 5.8
|3-star | 0.8858
|7/4/2021
|Yes
|Bobby Mooney
|OT
|6-7
|330
|Woodrow Wilson (Long Beach, CA)
|3-star | 5.5
|3-star | 0.8399
|11/16/2021
|No
|DJ Moore
|WR
|6-1
|190
|Archer (Lawrenceville, GA)
|3-star | 5.5
|3-star | 0.8568
|5/27/2021
|Yes
|Clayton Powell-Lee
|S
|6-2
|170
|Westlake (Atlanta, GA)
|3-star | 5.5
|3-star | 0.8527
|7/20/2021
|Yes
|Zach Pyron
|QB
|6-2
|215
|Pinson Valley (Pinson, AL)
|4-star | 5.8
|3-star | 0.8875
|10/6/2021
|Yes
|Rodney Shelley
|ATH
|5-11
|170
|Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA)
|2-star | 5.4
|3-star | 0.8376
|12/15/2021
|Yes
At that point, we were just waiting on the three remaining players to sign: WR Janiran Bonner, CB Greg Delaine, and OL Bobby Mooney.
Unfortunately, time was not our friend in this situation. While it is not official yet, Bonner is expected to flip and sign with Nebraska. I also don’t know that we will see Delaine sign with Tech either, leaving just Bobby Mooney from the original three.
In the time since the early period, though, Tech did pick up a new commitment in the form of Julian Lewis, a wide receiver from Ft. Lauderdale.
1000% committed #4the404 @CoachCollins @Coach_K2 @RivalsJohnson @CoachRack75 @coach_aaron_89 @Andrew_Ivins @chop_ortega @recruitgfx pic.twitter.com/gMX1IC0O6a— Jullian “juju” Lewis (@jumpboyyjuuu) January 23, 2022
Incidentally, this is the second time Lewis has committed to Tech.
Class Rankings Update: 2/2 @ 1:00 p.m.
With the expected signing day business playing out, here’s where Georgia Tech stands nationally in team rankings:
- 53rd in the 247 Composite, HS only rankings
- 47th in the 247 Composite HS + Transfer rankings
- 49th in the Rivals HS only rankings
Update: 2/2 @ 12:45 p.m.
Janiran Bonner has officially flipped to Nebraska.
#Huskers flip four-star WR Janiran Bonner from Georgia Tech to finish with 18 commits in their 2022 class: https://t.co/947Plapuce— Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) February 2, 2022
Signing Announcements
WR Julian Lewis
Time to take over the city ️ @jumpboyyjuuu #PtBD pic.twitter.com/KwS61EZn3k— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) February 2, 2022
The Full Class
Georgia Tech 2022 Recruiting Class
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|High School (Location)
|Rivals
|247 Sports Composite
|Commitment Date
|Signed?
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|High School (Location)
|Rivals
|247 Sports Composite
|Commitment Date
|Signed?
|Brandon Best
|OG
|6-4
|293
|Milton (Alpharetta, GA)
|3-star | 5.6
|3-star | 0.8587
|6/21/2021
|Yes
|Aidan Birr
|K
|6-1
|190
|Kennedale (Kennedale, TX)
|3-star | 5.5
|3-star | 0.8064
|7/30/2021
|Yes
|Greg Delaine
|CB
|6-1
|170
|Fort Myers (Fort Myers, FL)
|3-star | 5.5
|3-star | 0.8416
|10/22/2021
|No
|Kyle Efford
|LB
|6-2.5
|225
|Dacula (Dacula, GA)
|3-star | 5.6
|3-star | 0.8527
|7/4/2021
|Yes
|Jamie Felix
|RB
|5-8.5
|189
|Camden County (Kingsland, GA)
|3-star | 5.6
|3-star | 0.8824
|12/12/2021
|Yes
|Tyler Gibson
|OT
|6-5
|290
|Johns Creek (Alpharetta, GA)
|4-star | 5.8
|3-star | 0.8783
|6/23/2021
|Yes
|Julian Lewis
|WR
|6-2
|205
|Western (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
|3-star | 5.6
|3-star | 0.8633
|1/23/2022
|Yes
|Horace Lockett
|DT
|6-5
|315
|Westlake (Atlanta, GA)
|4-star | 5.8
|3-star | 0.8707
|7/24/2021
|Yes
|Jaylin Marshall
|S
|6-3
|190
|Western (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
|3-star | 5.7
|4-star | 0.8919
|8/13/2021
|Yes
|Antonio Martin
|RB
|5-11
|205
|Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA)
|3-star | 5.7
|4-star | 0.8983
|2/1/2021
|Yes
|KJ Miles
|DT
|6-3
|286
|St. Peters Prep (Jersey City, NJ)
|4-star | 5.8
|3-star | 0.8858
|7/4/2021
|Yes
|Bobby Mooney
|OT
|6-7
|330
|Woodrow Wilson (Long Beach, CA)
|3-star | 5.5
|3-star | 0.8399
|11/16/2021
|No
|DJ Moore
|WR
|6-1
|190
|Archer (Lawrenceville, GA)
|3-star | 5.5
|3-star | 0.8568
|5/27/2021
|Yes
|Clayton Powell-Lee
|S
|6-2
|170
|Westlake (Atlanta, GA)
|3-star | 5.5
|3-star | 0.8527
|7/20/2021
|Yes
|Zach Pyron
|QB
|6-2
|215
|Pinson Valley (Pinson, AL)
|4-star | 5.8
|3-star | 0.8875
|10/6/2021
|Yes
|Rodney Shelley
|ATH
|5-11
|170
|Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA)
|2-star | 5.4
|3-star | 0.8376
|12/15/2021
|Yes
In addition to these players, Tech is also adding a total of seven transfers: TE Luke Benson (Syracuse), DB Khari Gee (Notre Dame), QB Zach Gibson (Akron), RB Hassan Hall (Louisville), DB Ahmari Harvey (Auburn), OL Pierce Quick (Alabama), and OL Paul Tchio (Clemson).
According to the official release, all seven transfers enrolled in January, joining LB Kyle Efford, DB Jaylin Marshall, RB Antonio Martin, WR DJ Moore, and QB Zach Pyron.
How are you feeling about the 2022 recruiting class?
Loading comments...