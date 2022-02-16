Georgia Tech Football: Meet the Newcomers - Offensive Tackle

Georgia Tech will enter 2022 with more questions at offensive tackle. The line’s most consistent performer in 2021, Devin Cochran, has exhausted his eligibility. Jordan Williams will return after a relatively disappointing second year, and there is no one else on the roster who has any significant reps at the tackle position. After once again allowing worse than average pressure and run stuff rates in 2021, the offensive line is once again in need of reinforcements.

The first four-star (according to Rivals) offensive line commitment of the Collins/Key era comes in the form of offensive tackle Tyler Gibson. Gibson stands at 6’4”, 290 lbs. and played his high school ball at Johns Creek, just north of Atlanta. He will be joined on campus this fall by his brother Zach, the incoming quarterback transfer from Akron.

Throughout the course of his recruitment, Gibson reported offers from P5 programs like Arkansas, FSU, LSU, Mississippi State, Oregon, and Virginia Tech. This was a significant get for Coach Key, as Gibson is rated like a prospect who projects to be a multi-year starter down the line if he develops well.

At this stage in his development, Gibson is much more refined as a run blocker than as a pass blocker. His senior film shows a player who was very comfortable drive and reach blocking in the run game. In pass protection sets, his hands are strong and agile, but his footwork will definitely require some technical refinement. He was able to dominate physically overmatched opponents; it remains to be seen how he will fare against high level athletes on the edge in the ACC. Gibson does not look like he will crack the tackle rotation in year one, but he’s a solid long-term addition to the position group.

When we preview the full offensive tackle position over the summer, I expect for there to be at least one more newcomer in the bunch, as the staff seems intent on adding a tackle through the portal. Look for that to happen sometime after spring practice, when the next larger wave of players hit the portal. For now, I’m looking forward to watching the Gibson brothers develop over their next few years in Atlanta!