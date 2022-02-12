Technical Tidbits 2/12: Football staff adds two; Thomas to Combine

With all of the Super Bowl activities going on the past few days it’s been a pretty busy week for the sporting world. For Georgia Tech fans, there’s definitely a lot to catch up with as well. So, with today’s Tidbits coming on a Saturday, we can run through some of the articles and stories from this past week. This article caught my attention because of the title. The Atlanta Braves World Series trophy being at McCamish was kind of interesting, and I think it was a unique opportunity for Braves and Tech fans to celebrate this achievement for Atlanta sports.

In other news, congratulations to the Yellow Jackets softball team on getting a pair of W’s to open their season yesterday. The team hosted the St. Joseph’s Hawks and won the game 4-1. They also played the Villanova Wildcats whom they defeated 5-1. There will be another two games against the same opponents today and the team will close out the weekend by hosting the Marshal Thundering Herd on Sunday. Good luck to them this weekend.

There were two football-related articles that I wanted to start off the Tidbits with. The first of those pertains to a couple of additions to the staff that was announced by head coach Geoff Collins. As the article mentions, Kyler Glover and Jon Blake joined the staff as director of on-campus recruiting and assistant director of football operations, respectively. Since the offseason began, there has been a lot of changes to the coaching/football staff. These are the two latest additions. As well all know, Collins's fourth year is going to be an interesting one that can pretty much be summed up as a make-or-break season for him. I’m anticipating there will be other moves made throughout the offseason. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out on the field.

This is a good article about Juanyeh Thomas and how he received an invitation to the NFL Combine. Thomas was a key player in Tech’s defense, and as the article mentions he made 32 starts as safety over his final three seasons. Thomas was a dynamic player who was also featured on special teams as a returner, at times. I enjoyed watching him play and his performance in the 2022 East-West Shrine bowl included a gritty goal-line stop that perfectly captures his toughness as a football player. The Combine is a great way for a player to bump up their stock as a draft prospect, and I’m sure he’ll take advantage of the opportunity. Good luck to him at that event which starts in early March.

And as a final bonus article, the Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team will be in Virginia today to finish off their road trip. Tip-off is set for 4:00 PM and will be televised by ESPN2. More information is available in the linked article above. #GoJackets