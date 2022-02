Georgia Tech’s 2022 schedule was released last, so I wanted to get you a first draft of what the Binion Index sees for GT’s fortunes each game this fall.

These projections are based on our end of season Binion Index ratings; we will have an updated season projection when the first batch of our 2022 preseasons are ready sometime later this month.

Drumroll please...TBI sees a 3-9 season on the horizon. With a 0 on the last Saturday in November.