Scions E146: Tournament Keys

Volleyball makes its second straight appearance in the NCAA tournament, while football officially introduces its head coaching hire.

By Akshay Easwaran, Jack Purdy, and Jake Grant
Georgia Tech Athletics

From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes.

Join Jake, Jack, and Akshay as they talk Georgia Tech sports news, break down games, and banter away during your commute to work or your workout.

On this week’s episode:

  • News: Football Coaching Search with Ken Sugiura (AJC)
  • Recap: Volleyball @ NCAA Tournament
  • Recap: WBB @ Michigan State, vs Belmont
  • Recap: MBB @ Iowa, vs Northeastern

Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!

We hope you enjoy! Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), or in the comments below!

