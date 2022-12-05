National Headlines
- USC fell apart in the second half against a powerful Utah team and saw its Playoff chances evaporate
- TCU lost a heart-breaker but comfortably got into the Playoff as the three seed anyway
- We would make UGA about a 5 point favorite over Ohio State and Michigan about a 15 point favorite over TCU
Tracking the Model
The Binion Index had an excellent championship week to end the season, hitting 6/10 of the title games ATS and posting an excellent 10.0 average absolute error. We track the model’s performance by analyzing how it does against the Vegas spread over the course of the season, and how it does compared compared to the actual point margin of each game. Winning over 52.3% of games ATS is profitable and a very solid standard of performance, and hitting an absolute error of 12.5 points per game is excellent.
Throughout the season, we’ve been entering the Prediction Tracker from collegefootballdata.com, along with dozens of our other modeling friends. After 14 weeks, the Binion Index is 12th overall ATS and 18th in absolute error out of qualifying models.
Season to Date ATS: 49.7%
ATS Goal: >=52.3%
Season to Date Absolute Error: 13.3
Absolute Error Goal: <=12.5
Week 14 Ratings
The Binion Index Week 14
|Rank
|Team
|Week14_Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Week14_Rating
|1
|Georgia
|35.7
|2
|Ohio State
|30.4
|3
|Michigan
|30.1
|4
|Alabama
|29.8
|5
|Tennessee
|23.3
|6
|Utah
|21.4
|7
|Oregon
|20
|8
|Washington
|19.6
|9
|Penn State
|19.3
|10
|Clemson
|18.6
|11
|Kansas State
|18.5
|12
|LSU
|18.3
|13
|Florida State
|18.2
|14
|Illinois
|17.2
|15
|Oregon State
|16.6
|16
|Mississippi State
|16
|17
|Texas
|16
|18
|Minnesota
|16
|19
|TCU
|14.8
|20
|Pittsburgh
|14.1
|21
|Maryland
|13.7
|22
|USC
|13
|23
|Notre Dame
|12.7
|24
|UCLA
|12
|25
|UT San Antonio
|11.8
|26
|Houston
|10.7
|27
|South Alabama
|10.5
|28
|Wisconsin
|10.4
|29
|Ole Miss
|10
|30
|Kentucky
|9.9
|31
|Louisville
|9.7
|32
|Missouri
|9.6
|33
|Iowa
|9.6
|34
|James Madison
|9
|35
|Wake Forest
|8.8
|36
|Washington State
|8.1
|37
|Oklahoma
|7.6
|38
|Baylor
|7.4
|39
|Marshall
|7.4
|40
|Florida
|7.3
|41
|Purdue
|6.9
|42
|Boise State
|6.4
|43
|South Carolina
|6.3
|44
|Kansas
|6.1
|45
|Tulane
|5.7
|46
|Air Force
|5.7
|47
|Arkansas
|5.6
|48
|UCF
|5.4
|49
|Fresno State
|5.4
|50
|Cincinnati
|5.2
|51
|Syracuse
|4.4
|52
|Toledo
|3.8
|53
|Troy
|3.5
|54
|Duke
|3.4
|55
|Iowa State
|3
|56
|UAB
|2.6
|57
|Texas A&M
|2.4
|58
|Ohio
|2.3
|59
|Texas Tech
|2.3
|60
|Auburn
|2.3
|61
|Appalachian State
|1.1
|62
|San José State
|1.1
|63
|NC State
|0.9
|64
|Western Kentucky
|0.7
|65
|Michigan State
|-0.4
|66
|West Virginia
|-0.5
|67
|San Diego State
|-0.7
|68
|Oklahoma State
|-1.3
|69
|North Carolina
|-1.4
|70
|East Carolina
|-1.7
|71
|Liberty
|-1.9
|72
|Tulsa
|-2.1
|73
|SMU
|-3.3
|74
|BYU
|-3.6
|75
|Army
|-4
|76
|North Texas
|-4.1
|77
|Connecticut
|-4.8
|78
|Buffalo
|-4.9
|79
|Miami
|-5.1
|80
|Kent State
|-5.3
|81
|Memphis
|-5.3
|82
|Louisiana
|-5.7
|83
|Georgia State
|-6.1
|84
|Nebraska
|-6.3
|85
|Coastal Carolina
|-6.7
|86
|Georgia Tech
|-7
|87
|Virginia
|-8.1
|88
|Georgia Southern
|-8.1
|89
|Middle Tennessee
|-8.1
|90
|New Mexico State
|-8.1
|91
|Florida Atlantic
|-8.7
|92
|California
|-9
|93
|Eastern Michigan
|-9.3
|94
|Louisiana Monroe
|-9.5
|95
|Temple
|-10
|96
|Arizona State
|-10.2
|97
|Southern Mississippi
|-10.2
|98
|Virginia Tech
|-10.4
|99
|Ball State
|-10.7
|100
|Texas State
|-10.9
|101
|Arizona
|-11.1
|102
|Rutgers
|-11.4
|103
|Indiana
|-11.5
|104
|Central Michigan
|-11.7
|105
|Boston College
|-12.2
|106
|Miami (OH)
|-13.5
|107
|Northwestern
|-13.6
|108
|Rice
|-14.2
|109
|Vanderbilt
|-14.4
|110
|Utah State
|-14.5
|111
|Northern Illinois
|-14.7
|112
|UNLV
|-16.3
|113
|Akron
|-16.6
|114
|Old Dominion
|-16.8
|115
|Wyoming
|-17
|116
|Stanford
|-18.3
|117
|Navy
|-18.5
|118
|South Florida
|-18.5
|119
|UTEP
|-18.6
|120
|Colorado State
|-20.2
|121
|Louisiana Tech
|-20.2
|122
|Western Michigan
|-20.4
|123
|Hawai'i
|-20.8
|124
|Charlotte
|-21.3
|125
|Bowling Green
|-23.6
|126
|UMass
|-24.5
|127
|Arkansas State
|-25.7
|128
|Nevada
|-26.9
|129
|Florida International
|-29.2
|130
|New Mexico
|-32.7
|131
|Colorado
|-33.6
Loading comments...