Scions Extra 12/23: 2022 GT Volleyball in Review w/Michelle Collier

Happy holidays everyone! We were sitting on a postseason interview from December 8 with Georgia Tech Volleyball Head Coach, Michelle Collier, and now seemed as good a time to put it out there for y’all. Thanks for reading the site and listening to the podcast this year. We love talking about our dear Institute as often as we get the chance, and we’re grateful y’all take time out of your day to read/listen/comment. Stay warm, stay safe, love to you all from From The Rumble Seat.

Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!