Scions E147: The Pivot to ACC Basketball

A slower week with some basketball, a coaching hire, and campus construction.

By Jack Purdy, Akshay Easwaran, and Jake Grant
WBB’s win vs. Central Michigan accounted for half of the school’s wins in the various sports this week.
Danny Karnik - GTAA

From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes.

Join Jake, Jack, and Akshay as they talk Georgia Tech sports news, break down games, and banter away during your commute to work or your workout.

On this week’s episode:

  • News: New OL coach, the latest on the Campanile fountain, and Jack’s not the only Purdy in the sports world anymore!
  • Recap: WBB vs. Central Michigan
  • Recap: MBB vs. Georgia, @ North Carolina

Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!

