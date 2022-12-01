 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scions E145: Emergency Pod - Brent Key (ft: Reggie Ball)

We break down the Brent Key hire and recap the 2022 football season with former GT QB Reggie Ball!

By Jake Grant and Jack Purdy
NCAA Football: Miami at Georgia Tech Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes.

Join Jake, Jack, and Akshay as they talk Georgia Tech sports news, break down games, and banter away during your commute to work or your workout.

On this week’s episode:

  • News: Football Coaching Search - Tech hires Brent Key
  • Interview: Reggie Ball, former GT QB

